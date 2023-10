As we approach the climax of the high school football season in New Mexico, the playoff race intensifies. Here's a look at the Week 9 playoff predictions for Class 6A, as teams strive to secure their spot in the postseason:

#1 Cleveland Storm

With a current record of 4-3 and District Champ (1-6A) status, the Cleveland Storm holds the top seed. Projected to finish at 7-3 and 4-0 in district play, they remain in the automatic bid position as they eye the district championship.

#2 Centennial Hawks

The Centennial Hawks, at 4-2 and District Champ (3-6A), are projected to finish with a 7-2 record and 5-0 in district play. Like Cleveland, they are in the automatic bid position and determined to claim their district title.

