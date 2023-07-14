The following is the NMPreps.com 2023 Preseason New Mexico High School football rankings. All 92-teams that play 11-man football are ranked before the 2023 season.

The Deming Wildcats had a successful season in 2022, finishing 8-5 overall (3-0 district) and beating Goddard 28-13 in the 2023 New Mexico high school football state playoffs. This was an improvement from their 5-win season in 2021.

This year, the Wildcats will have a new head coach, Richard Perales, who previously served as an assistant. Junior quarterback Ryan Alfaro returns for his junior season, after leading the offense in 2022. Alfaro passed for 741 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also rushing for 890 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ezra Hensely, a 6-foot-3 offensive lineman with plenty of experience, will protect Alfaro.

On defense, the Wildcats will need to make some adjustments, but outside linebacker Isaiah Pizarro is a player to watch. He played a significant role in the team's success last season and continued to develop his talents.

In conclusion, the Deming Wildcats will go through some changes with a new head coach and the loss of All-State players. However, they have quality players that will keep them in the top-five of 5A football in 2023.