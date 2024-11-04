New Mexico High School Football State Playoffs: 2024 Bracket Breakdown

Selection Sunday has passed, and while many of us couldn't track down the official show, the 2024 New Mexico high school football playoff brackets are here. With the matchups set, let’s dive into NMPreps' bracket breakdown, where we highlight the games to watch, potential Cinderella stories, and some first-round predictions.

The Best Games

6A No. 8 Eldorado vs. No. 9 HobbsAlbuquerque’s Eldorado, riding a four-game winning streak, will host a talented Hobbs team with a dynamic offense and strong defensive potential. If Hobbs hits their stride, this could be a thrilling matchup, but Eldorado's tight defense will look to keep the game low-scoring and pull off the win on home turf.

5-12 Seeds with Championship Potential​

Toughest Path for a No. 1 Seed​

Most Likely to Upset in the First Round​

1st Round Score Predictions

Continue to More