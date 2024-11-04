Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
New Mexico High School Football State Playoffs: 2024 Bracket Breakdown
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

Selection Sunday has passed, and while many of us couldn't track down the official show, the 2024 New Mexico high school football playoff brackets are here. With the matchups set, let’s dive into NMPreps' bracket breakdown, where we highlight the games to watch, potential Cinderella stories, and some first-round predictions.

2024 Brackets - Dates - Times

6A - First Round - Nov 8/9

#5 Las Cruces vs #12 West Mesa, Friday, 7pm

#6 Los Lunas vs #11 Piedra Vista, Friday, 6pm

#7 Rio Rancho vs #10 Sandia, Friday, 7pm

#8 Eldorado vs #9 Hobbs, Friday, 7pm


5A - First Round - Nov 8/9

#5 Los Alamos vs #12 Valley, Friday, 7pm

#6 Mayfield vs #11 Belen, Saturday, 1pm

#7 Lovington vs #10 Goddard, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Miyamura vs #9 Highland, Friday, 7pm


4A - First Round - Nov 8/9

#5 Portales vs #12 Chaparral, Friday, 7pm

#6 Espanola Valley vs #11 Manzano, Friday, 6pm

#7 Grants vs #10 Silver, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Valencia vs #9 Moriarty, Saturday, 1pm


3A - First Round - Nov 8/9

#5 NMMI vs #12 Hot Springs, Friday, 7pm

#6 West Las Vegas vs #11 Ruidoso, Saturday, 1pm

#7 Hatch Valley vs #10 Pojoaque Valley, Friday, 7pm

#8 Hope Christian vs #9 Thoreau, Friday, 7pm


2A - First Round - Nov 8/9

#5 Eunice vs #12 Laguna-Acoma, Saturday, 1pm

#6 Loving vs #11 Cuba, Saturday, 2pm

#7 Raton vs #10 Jal, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Navajo Prep vs #9 McCurdy, Saturday, 3pm


8-Man - Quarterfinals - Nov 8/9

#1 Melrose vs #9 Lordsburg, Saturday, 1pm

#2 Fort Sumner vs #10 Escalante, Friday, 6pm

#3 Mesilla Valley Christian vs #6 Tatum, Saturday, 1pm

#4 Gateway Christian vs #5 Clayton, Saturday, 1pm


8-Man - First Round - Nov 1/2

#5 Clayton 56, #12 Questa 6 - Final

#6 Tatum 58, #11 Dulce 6 - Final

#9 Lordsburg 60, #8 Mescalero Apache 6 - Final

#10 Escalante 38, #7 Menaul 14 - Final


6-Man - Semifinals - Nov 8/9

#1 Logan vs #4 Elida, Friday, 6pm

#2 Grady vs #3 Mountainair, Friday, 6pm


6-Man - Quarterfinals - Nov 1/2

#1 Logan 62, #8 New Mexico School for the Deaf 7 - Final

#2 Grady 42, #7 Magdalena 26 - Final

#3 Mountainair 62, #6 Dora 7 - Final

#4 Elida 52, #5 Roy/Mosquero 31 - Final

The Best Games

6A No. 8 Eldorado vs. No. 9 HobbsAlbuquerque’s Eldorado, riding a four-game winning streak, will host a talented Hobbs team with a dynamic offense and strong defensive potential. If Hobbs hits their stride, this could be a thrilling matchup, but Eldorado's tight defense will look to keep the game low-scoring and pull off the win on home turf.

5-12 Seeds with Championship Potential​

Toughest Path for a No. 1 Seed​

Most Likely to Upset in the First Round​

1st Round Score Predictions

Continue to More

