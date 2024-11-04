New Mexico High School Football State Playoffs: 2024 Bracket Breakdown

in other news
CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M
This Saturday, October 19th, at noon, the battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off at Steve Loy Family Foundation Stadium
Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview
Every game previewed. Week 9 is here, and with the playoffs looming, every game is crucial for teams looking to lock in
Top New Mexico High School Football Running Backs in 2024
NMPreps takes its first look at the top running backs in New Mexico for the 2024 season. These standout players have
Week 9 Thursday Recap: New Mexico High School Football
NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout
New Mexico High School Football Player Rankings: Quarterbacks
NMPreps' 2024 first batch of position rankings is here, featuring some of the top-ranked quarterbacks in New Mexico
in other news
CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M
This Saturday, October 19th, at noon, the battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off at Steve Loy Family Foundation Stadium
Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview
Every game previewed. Week 9 is here, and with the playoffs looming, every game is crucial for teams looking to lock in
Top New Mexico High School Football Running Backs in 2024
NMPreps takes its first look at the top running backs in New Mexico for the 2024 season. These standout players have
Selection Sunday has passed, and while many of us couldn't track down the official show, the 2024 New Mexico high school football playoff brackets are here. With the matchups set, let’s dive into NMPreps' bracket breakdown, where we highlight the games to watch, potential Cinderella stories, and some first-round predictions.
2024 Brackets - Dates - Times
6A - First Round - Nov 8/9
#5 Las Cruces vs #12 West Mesa, Friday, 7pm
#6 Los Lunas vs #11 Piedra Vista, Friday, 6pm
#7 Rio Rancho vs #10 Sandia, Friday, 7pm
#8 Eldorado vs #9 Hobbs, Friday, 7pm
5A - First Round - Nov 8/9
#5 Los Alamos vs #12 Valley, Friday, 7pm
#6 Mayfield vs #11 Belen, Saturday, 1pm
#7 Lovington vs #10 Goddard, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Miyamura vs #9 Highland, Friday, 7pm
4A - First Round - Nov 8/9
#5 Portales vs #12 Chaparral, Friday, 7pm
#6 Espanola Valley vs #11 Manzano, Friday, 6pm
#7 Grants vs #10 Silver, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Valencia vs #9 Moriarty, Saturday, 1pm
3A - First Round - Nov 8/9
#5 NMMI vs #12 Hot Springs, Friday, 7pm
#6 West Las Vegas vs #11 Ruidoso, Saturday, 1pm
#7 Hatch Valley vs #10 Pojoaque Valley, Friday, 7pm
#8 Hope Christian vs #9 Thoreau, Friday, 7pm
2A - First Round - Nov 8/9
#5 Eunice vs #12 Laguna-Acoma, Saturday, 1pm
#6 Loving vs #11 Cuba, Saturday, 2pm
#7 Raton vs #10 Jal, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Navajo Prep vs #9 McCurdy, Saturday, 3pm
8-Man - Quarterfinals - Nov 8/9
#1 Melrose vs #9 Lordsburg, Saturday, 1pm
#2 Fort Sumner vs #10 Escalante, Friday, 6pm
#3 Mesilla Valley Christian vs #6 Tatum, Saturday, 1pm
#4 Gateway Christian vs #5 Clayton, Saturday, 1pm
8-Man - First Round - Nov 1/2
#5 Clayton 56, #12 Questa 6 - Final
#6 Tatum 58, #11 Dulce 6 - Final
#9 Lordsburg 60, #8 Mescalero Apache 6 - Final
#10 Escalante 38, #7 Menaul 14 - Final
6-Man - Semifinals - Nov 8/9
#1 Logan vs #4 Elida, Friday, 6pm
#2 Grady vs #3 Mountainair, Friday, 6pm
6-Man - Quarterfinals - Nov 1/2
#1 Logan 62, #8 New Mexico School for the Deaf 7 - Final
#2 Grady 42, #7 Magdalena 26 - Final
#3 Mountainair 62, #6 Dora 7 - Final
#4 Elida 52, #5 Roy/Mosquero 31 - Final
The Best Games
6A No. 8 Eldorado vs. No. 9 HobbsAlbuquerque’s Eldorado, riding a four-game winning streak, will host a talented Hobbs team with a dynamic offense and strong defensive potential. If Hobbs hits their stride, this could be a thrilling matchup, but Eldorado's tight defense will look to keep the game low-scoring and pull off the win on home turf.
5-12 Seeds with Championship Potential
Toughest Path for a No. 1 Seed
Most Likely to Upset in the First Round
1st Round Score Predictions