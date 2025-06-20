New Mexico HS Football Preseason Rankings: McCurdy Bobcats

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

The McCurdy Bobcats had one of their best seasons in recent memory in 2024, finishing 7-4 overall and 4-1 in District 1-2A, earning the No. 9 seed in the Class 2A state playoffs. After a narrow 30-26 opening loss to Cobre, the Bobcats reeled off six straight wins, including dominant performances over Tucumcari (50-42), Wingate (50-7), Newcomb (34-0), Santa Fe Indian (56-8), Laguna-Acoma (41-30), and a pivotal district victory against Cuba (14-6). The team’s hot streak cooled late, with losses Navajo Prep in the final regular-season game and a 54-30 loss to Navajo Prep again in the first round of the playoffs. Still, it was a strong showing that solidified McCurdy as a top-10 team in 2A by the end of the seasn.