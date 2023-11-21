NMPreps Preseason 2A New Mexico high school basketball rankings for the 2023/2024 season. #nmpreps

26. Cloudcroft Bears (7-19)

Overview: The Bears closed out the 2022/23 season on a positive note with a notable win over Mescalero Apache on senior night, injecting momentum into the upcoming season. Returning eight letterman, the team, led by a mix of sophomores and freshmen, will rely on the experience of starters Hoyt Condito (2026), Tyson Thompkins (2025), and Dominic Romero (2024) for a competitive edge.

27. Navajo Pine Warriors (7-19)

Bright Spots: Despite a challenging season, the Warriors found bright spots in the final stretch, securing two wins in their last five games against Cuba and Laguna-Acoma. Guard Gentry Arthur returns, providing a key presence for the Warriors in the upcoming season.

28. Tierra Encantada (Santa Fe) (8-15)

Roster Transition: Tierra Encantada concluded the previous season with a 5-game losing streak, including two forfeit losses. The team, featuring only six players, three of whom were seniors, aims for a turnaround. Sidney Ntoko is set to play a crucial role as a returning player, contributing to the team's success.

29. Native American Community Academy Eagles (Albuquerque) (2-23)

Rebuilding Phase: The Eagles, seeking to recapture the success of the 2014/15 season, face the challenge of rebuilding their basketball program. Graduating two players from the 2-23 season in 2022/23, the Eagles welcome back promising talent. Keep an eye on 2024 Ualzonha Abeita, a potential early riser for the team.

30. Questa Wildcats (2-25)

Experience Advantage: Coming off a challenging 2-25 season, the Wildcats look to turn the tide with the return of nine experienced players. While one win was a forfeit, the team secured a genuine victory against Coronado on December 15th, 2022. In the upcoming season, 2024 players Nathaniel Rael and Martin Rivera, who played key minutes, will be the go-to players as the Wildcats aim for improvement.

