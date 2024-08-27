Top Players of Week 1: A Showcase of New Mexico High School Football Talent
Week 1 of the New Mexico high school football season was filled with standout performances, as players across the state made their mark. From explosive offensive displays to dominant defensive efforts, these athletes set the bar high for the rest of the season. Here's a breakdown of the top quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, and defenders from Week 1.
Quarterbacks Steal the Show
The quarterbacks in Week 1 delivered some eye-popping performances, leading their teams with precision passing and athleticism. Rio Rancho’s JJ Arellano stood out among them, throwing for 251 yards and four touchdowns while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, propelling his team to a 54-15 win over Atrisco Heritage. Despite the loss, Landon Griego of Atrisco Heritage showcased his skills, finishing with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns.
In Deming, Ryan Alfaro led his team to a thrilling victory over Alamogordo. Alfaro was more than just a passer; he was a force on the ground, rushing for 153 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground made him a nightmare for Alamogordo.
Zaiden Davis of Centennial led his team to an upset victory over Cleveland with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 109 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, Raton's Cannon Walton had a stellar all-around performance with 150 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 128 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in a dominant win over Tohatchi.
Matthew Prudencio from Lovington was another quarterback who shined, passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Hobbs. His counterpart, Isaiah Ocampo of Socorro, displayed dual-threat capability with 169 passing yards and three touchdowns, coupled with 151 rushing yards in a hard-fought game against Robertson.
Grants' Tristin Fernandez threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in the Pirates' win over Miyamura. Fernandez’s ability to find the end zone consistently was a testament to his precision and confidence under center.
At Dexter, CJ Granados continued to prove why he’s one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in 3A football. In just 10 passing attempts, Granados finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading Dexter to a Week 1 win. His efficiency and decision-making were key to his team’s success.
Isaiah Carpenter, the electric sophomore from St. Pius X, showed his potential in the opening weekend, finishing with 129 passing yards. While the season is still young, Carpenter’s performance indicates a bright future for the young quarterback.
Nicholas Vierra of Santa Teresa rounded out the impressive list of quarterbacks, leading his team to a surprising 15-14 win over Silver. Vierra’s 107 passing yards and touchdown were enough to secure the victory, proving that sometimes, it’s not about the stats but the timing of big plays.
Other quarterbacks who made their mark include Elijah Melancon of Eunice, who passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and CJ Perea of West Las Vegas, who threw for 187 yards and a touchdown in a narrow 14-12 win over Hatch Valley. Jesse James Gonzales from Robertson also impressed, passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns, and adding 124 rushing yards with two more touchdowns.
Running Backs Run Wild
The running backs in Week 1 were nothing short of spectacular, with several players putting up jaw-dropping numbers. Amiri Mumba of Highland led the charge, rushing for an astounding 291 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Manzano, establishing himself as one of the top backs in the state.
Hershul Olloway Jr. of St. Pius X wasn't far behind, rushing for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a thrilling matchup against West Mesa. On the other side, Jamari Woods from West Mesa showcased his talent with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns, making their game one of the week's most exciting.
Freddy Andrade of Gadsden also made headlines, rushing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be a workhorse for his team. Brig Keiser of Piedra Vista powered his team to victory with 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, while Victor Parra of Española Valley rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a historic win over Los Alamos.
Other notable performances include Bobby Parraz from Loving, who rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and John Royal from Clovis, who had 148 rushing yards and his team’s lone touchdown in a tough loss to Farmington. Joseph Saenz of Raton added 123 rushing yards and a touchdown to his team’s dominant win, while Julian Manzanares of Dexter contributed 126 rushing yards in a solid performance. Isaac Martinez of Deming 18 carries 130 yds 1 TD vs Alamogordo
St. Michael's also featured a dynamic running back duo in their victory over Taos. Pete Johnson led the charge with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Dominguez added a pair of rushing touchdowns, showcasing the Horsemen's potent ground attack.
Finally, Andrew Lazos of Grants rounded out the list of standout running backs, finishing with 100 rushing yards in his team’s opener. Lazos’s consistent play provided a steady ground game for the Pirates, helping them secure a victory in Week 1.
Top Offensive Linemen Dominate
Steven Arellin Jr. of Mayfield was a standout, not allowing any sacks and delivering 6 pancake blocks along with 3 assists. Arellin's protection of his quarterback and ability to create running lanes were crucial in his team’s offensive efficiency.
Skyler Sargent from La Cueva also made a significant impact, recording 5 pancake blocks. Sargent is recognized as one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the state, and his performance in Week 1 reinforced his reputation as a dominant force in the trenches. His blocking ability helped his team control the line of scrimmage and establish a strong offensive presence.
Receivers on the Rise
The receivers in Week 1 were just as impressive as the running backs, with several standout performances across the state. Leading the pack was Josiah Lopez, an ATH/WR who hauled in 122 receiving yards and a touchdown, proving to be a key weapon for his team. Lopez's versatility and big-play ability set the tone for a strong start to the season.
Isaiah Pizarro 7 carries for 55 yds 2 receptions for 63 yds for Deming in win over Alamogordo
Jay Lee of Socorro also turned heads, finishing with 118 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling contest against Robertson. Lee's performance was instrumental in Socorro's offensive success, showcasing his ability to find the end zone and make critical plays when it mattered most.
Kaesen George from Dexter had a solid outing, finishing with 110 receiving yards, helping to propel his team forward. His consistent production provided Dexter with a reliable target through the air, making him a cornerstone of their passing attack.
Jordan Lucas, a top-ranked receiver for the Centennial Hawks, lived up to the hype, finishing with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in their victory. Lucas's playmaking ability and knack for finding space in the defense were on full display, contributing significantly to Centennial's offensive efforts.
Trent Egeland of Artesia also made his presence felt with 74 receiving yards, adding a steady contribution to his team's aerial game. Egeland's performance highlighted the depth and talent among New Mexico's receivers, who are poised to shine throughout the season.
Key Defenders Stand Out
Week 1 saw some remarkable defensive performances, with several players stepping up to make significant impacts for their teams. Pete Johnson of St. Michael's was a force on the field, recording 11 tackles and a tackle for loss in their victory over Taos. Johnson's tenacity and defensive prowess were key in stifling the opposition and securing a win for the Horsemen.
Manny Lopez from Portales was a standout linebacker, finishing with 18 total tackles, including 9 solo and 9 assisted. Lopez's ability to be a constant presence around the ball and his knack for making stops were crucial in his team’s defensive efforts.
Jeremiah Bustillos of Sandia also made a significant impact, registering 14 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Bustillos's aggressive play and ability to disrupt the backfield were instrumental in keeping the opposing offense in check.
Patrick Rodriguez matched Bustillos's effort with 14 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss. Rodriguez's defensive reliability and ability to read plays contributed greatly to his team's defensive schemes.
Alex Lopez of Highland was another defensive standout, accumulating 13 total tackles. Lopez's solid performance in the linebacker position showcased his ability to contribute significantly to his team’s defensive unit.
On the defensive line, Juan Vigil of Valley made his mark with 2 sacks, putting consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback and disrupting their offensive rhythm.
Shawn Wharepapa from Highland also excelled in the trenches, recording 2 sacks. Wharepapa's ability to penetrate the offensive line and apply pressure was a key factor in his team’s defensive success.
Finally, Juaquine Rivera of Grants rounded out the standout defensive performances with 2 sacks. Rivera's efforts in the pass rush demonstrated his skill at getting to the quarterback and making critical plays in the backfield.
