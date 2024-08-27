Week 1 of the New Mexico high school football season was filled with standout performances, as players across the state made their mark. From explosive offensive displays to dominant defensive efforts, these athletes set the bar high for the rest of the season. Here's a breakdown of the top quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, and defenders from Week 1.

The quarterbacks in Week 1 delivered some eye-popping performances, leading their teams with precision passing and athleticism. Rio Rancho’s JJ Arellano stood out among them, throwing for 251 yards and four touchdowns while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, propelling his team to a 54-15 win over Atrisco Heritage. Despite the loss, Landon Griego of Atrisco Heritage showcased his skills, finishing with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In Deming, Ryan Alfaro led his team to a thrilling victory over Alamogordo. Alfaro was more than just a passer; he was a force on the ground, rushing for 153 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground made him a nightmare for Alamogordo.

Zaiden Davis of Centennial led his team to an upset victory over Cleveland with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 109 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, Raton's Cannon Walton had a stellar all-around performance with 150 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 128 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in a dominant win over Tohatchi.

Matthew Prudencio from Lovington was another quarterback who shined, passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Hobbs. His counterpart, Isaiah Ocampo of Socorro, displayed dual-threat capability with 169 passing yards and three touchdowns, coupled with 151 rushing yards in a hard-fought game against Robertson.

Grants' Tristin Fernandez threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in the Pirates' win over Miyamura. Fernandez’s ability to find the end zone consistently was a testament to his precision and confidence under center.

At Dexter, CJ Granados continued to prove why he’s one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in 3A football. In just 10 passing attempts, Granados finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading Dexter to a Week 1 win. His efficiency and decision-making were key to his team’s success.

Isaiah Carpenter, the electric sophomore from St. Pius X, showed his potential in the opening weekend, finishing with 129 passing yards. While the season is still young, Carpenter’s performance indicates a bright future for the young quarterback.

Nicholas Vierra of Santa Teresa rounded out the impressive list of quarterbacks, leading his team to a surprising 15-14 win over Silver. Vierra’s 107 passing yards and touchdown were enough to secure the victory, proving that sometimes, it’s not about the stats but the timing of big plays.

Other quarterbacks who made their mark include Elijah Melancon of Eunice, who passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and CJ Perea of West Las Vegas, who threw for 187 yards and a touchdown in a narrow 14-12 win over Hatch Valley. Jesse James Gonzales from Robertson also impressed, passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns, and adding 124 rushing yards with two more touchdowns.