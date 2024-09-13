NMPreps brings you recaps from the top games that took place on Thursday night in New Mexico high school football, including highlights from the No. 15 Los Lunas vs. No. 13 Eldorado and Belen vs. Valley matchups. NMPreps provides the most comprehensive and best recaps from the night. #nmpreps

(Field of Dreams, Las Cruces) -In a thrilling showdown at the Field of Dreams, No. 3-ranked Cleveland secured a crucial 35-25 victory over No. 5 Las Cruces, thanks to a goal-line stand at the end of the first half and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

The game saw seven lead changes, with both teams trading blows throughout the night. Las Cruces struck first, driving 57 yards in 8 plays, capped by a 6-yard rushing touchdown from running back Danny Amaro. However, Cleveland quickly responded with an 80-yard drive, highlighted by a 42-yard pass to Jacob Maldonado. Isaiah Yannis punched in a 2-yard touchdown on fourth down, giving Cleveland a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Las Cruces regained the advantage when quarterback Gunnar Guardiola dumped the ball off to Amaro, who weaved through defenders for a 60-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldawgs a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland continued to battle, as Yannis scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead. Just before halftime, Las Cruces drove to the 1-yard line, but Cleveland's defense came up with a critical stop, preserving the 14-13 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Las Cruces mounted a clock-eating, 51-yard drive over 14 plays, retaking the lead 19-14. Cleveland responded immediately, with Juan Munoz catching a short pass and taking it 31 yards for a touchdown, reclaiming the lead at 21-19.

Las Cruces fought back again, as Amaro found the end zone for his third touchdown of the night to give the Bulldawgs a 25-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. However, Cleveland's defense stiffened, and a fourth-quarter interception on a deflected pass shifted the momentum. Yannis scored his third touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run, giving the Storm a 35-25 lead with under five minutes remaining.

With the victory, Cleveland improved to 3-1 overall on the season, while Las Cruces fell to 2-2 overall.