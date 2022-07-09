1-on-1: Aaron "AC" Munoz, 2024, Mayfield High School

Each day we will highlight an athlete counting down the top prospects in the state. #nmpreps

NMPreps Joshua Grine will highlight the top athletes in New Mexico high school athletics.

We sat down with Munoz and played 1-on-1 introducing the prospect.

The Mayfield Trojans are coming off a 13-15 season and looking to improve for the 2022/2023 season. A large part of the success that the Trojans will have this season will be because of the 6-foot-5 prospect --- Aaron "AC" Munoz, an NMPreps Top 50 player.

1. What position do you play? -- Point guard/shooting guard

2. What is your jersey number, why? -- #21. My family members wore the same number.

3. What are the first 3-songs on your pre-game playlist? -- J Cole, Corday, and Kanye. Any songs by those three artists.

4. What are your strengths as a player? -- Shooting, length, and defense.

5. Who got you into the game? --My dad.

6. If you weren't playing basketball, what sport or other passion would you be doing? --Football.

7. What is your perfect pre-game meal? --Protein shakes and wings.

8. Who has been an influence on your life and game? --Justin Hawkins is a trainer and mentor of mine. He is a former NMSU Aggie and pro-player.

9. If you had a super power, what would it be? --Teleport. I hate having to travel everywhere.

10. Who is the funniest person on the team? --Isaac Perches.

11. What is the plan after you graduate high school? --Play basketball at the next level.

12. What are some expectation for your team this year? --Compete for a district title.

13. What makes it special playing at your school? --The student body and our gym. It can get very loud on game night.



