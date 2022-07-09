1-on-1: Aaron "AC" Munoz, 2024, Mayfield High School
NMPreps Joshua Grine will highlight the top athletes in New Mexico high school athletics.
Each day we will highlight an athlete counting down the top prospects in the state. #nmpreps
1-on-1: Grine and Munoz
The Mayfield Trojans are coming off a 13-15 season and looking to improve for the 2022/2023 season. A large part of the success that the Trojans will have this season will be because of the 6-foot-5 prospect --- Aaron "AC" Munoz, an NMPreps Top 50 player.
We sat down with Munoz and played 1-on-1 introducing the prospect.
Related Feature: Top Players Returning in 2022/2023
1. What position do you play? -- Point guard/shooting guard
2. What is your jersey number, why? -- #21. My family members wore the same number.
3. What are the first 3-songs on your pre-game playlist? -- J Cole, Corday, and Kanye. Any songs by those three artists.
4. What are your strengths as a player? -- Shooting, length, and defense.
5. Who got you into the game? --My dad.
6. If you weren't playing basketball, what sport or other passion would you be doing? --Football.
7. What is your perfect pre-game meal? --Protein shakes and wings.
8. Who has been an influence on your life and game? --Justin Hawkins is a trainer and mentor of mine. He is a former NMSU Aggie and pro-player.
9. If you had a super power, what would it be? --Teleport. I hate having to travel everywhere.
10. Who is the funniest person on the team? --Isaac Perches.
11. What is the plan after you graduate high school? --Play basketball at the next level.
12. What are some expectation for your team this year? --Compete for a district title.
13. What makes it special playing at your school? --The student body and our gym. It can get very loud on game night.
Join the Conversation: Comment Here