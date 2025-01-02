Week 6 Daily Dimes: New Mexico High School Basketball Preview January 2nd

NMPreps presents a daily preview of high school basketball games taking place across New Mexico.
Roswell (8-3) at Organ Mountain (6-3), 6 PM
Roswell, ranked No. 12 in the NMPreps 5A Rankings, faces Organ Mountain, ranked No. 4, in what is likely the must-see game of the day. Both teams are looking to build their state tournament résumés as we head into 2025. Organ Mountain features standout seniors Lenny Washington (13 PPG), Ray Venegas (12 PPG), and Ethan Pack (11 PPG). Meanwhile, Roswell boasts serious depth with seniors Rylan Sarracino, Jacob Palomino, Xai Carrasco, and Jaylon Cloud leading the way. Prediction: Roswell's style of play pulls an upset, 67-62.
Cibola (3-2) vs. St. Pius X (7-2), 9:45 AM
At the Terry Darnell Tournament (Bernalillo HS), the unranked 5A Cibola Cougars aim to start the new year with a fresh slate and secure a much-needed resume win after a quiet December featuring only five games. St. Pius X, ranked No. 1 in the NMPreps 4A Rankings, looks to carry its momentum from 2024 into 2025, riding a key win over Hope. This game serves as a quality measuring stick for both teams. Prediction: Cibola pulls the "upset", 58-51.
Terry Darnell Tournament Bracket (Bernalillo)