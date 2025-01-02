Week 6 PIT Stop Bracket Watch: A Quick Look at 5A Basketball Projections

NMPreps unveils its official Bracketology, providing a comprehensive look at the latest state tournament projections. From district champions to bubble teams, we analyze the race for state bids and who’s rising or falling as the season progresses.

In 5A basketball, the district races are heating up. In District 1-5A, Volcano Vista remains dominant as the projected champion, with Cleveland following closely as a strong contender. Over in District 2-5A, Sandia holds the top spot, though La Cueva’s recent resurgence could make things interesting.

District 3-5A sees Organ Mountain leading the pack, but Las Cruces is well within striking distance. Meanwhile, Hobbs continues to reign supreme in District 4-5A, with Roswell positioning itself as a solid second-place team. In District 5-5A, Atrisco Heritage stands tall as the projected champion, with Albuquerque High not far behind.