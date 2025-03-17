NMHSCA All-State Girls Basketball Selections

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) revealed its 2025 All-State girls basketball teams Sunday night, highlighting the top performers from across the state.

5A: Sandia and Hobbs Lead the Charge

Class 5A saw several familiar names among the top selections, with Sandia’s Sydney Benally and Audri Wright earning First Team honors under head coach Lee Ketting. Hobbs was also well represented, with Bhret Clay making the First Team and three more players (Kyndle Cunningham, Nakia Mojica, and Brynn Hargrove) securing Second Team spots. Kaiyah Benally (Sandia), Monique Sena (West Mesa), and Bethzy Quinones (Las Cruces) were among those earning Honorable Mention status.

4A: Gallup and Kirtland Central Shine

Gallup’s dominance in Class 4A was reflected in the selections, with Rylie Whitehair and Kayden Tsosie making the First Team, while teammate Mykeia Vicenti landed on the Second Team. Kirtland Central’s Allyson Tsosie also secured a First Team spot, reinforcing her role as a key contributor. Among Honorable Mentions, Pojoaque’s Monique Arrietta and Silver City’s Tayli Castillo earned recognition.

3A: Balanced Representation Across the State

West Las Vegas’ Alexis Pacheco, Santa Fe Indian’s Emma Lewis, and Navajo Prep’s Lailah McGary were among the key standouts in Class 3A. Robertson’s Arianna Martinez and Cobre’s Hayley Gutierrez rounded out the First Team. Notable Honorable Mentions included Emaya Smith (Robertson), Melody Duran (Dexter), and Kadence Kowatch (Tularosa).

2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine

Class 2A’s First Team featured Pecos’ Natalia Stout, Tatum’s Louann Villasenor and Avery Henard, and Mesa Vista’s Tana Lopez. Laguna Acoma’s Gianna Carillo made the Second Team, while Mescalero’s Skyla Enjady was among Honorable Mentions. At the 1A level, Fort Sumner’s Alyssa Causaus and Logan’s Desta Rose earned First Team spots, with Roy/Mosquero well represented in both First and Second Team selections.

NMHSCA All-State Girls Basketball Selections

Class 5A First Team: Sydney Benally, Sandia Bhret Clay, Hobbs Jordan Dyer, La Cueva Kjani Anitielu, Farmington Audri Wright, Sandia Second Team: Kyndle Cunningham, Hobbs Nakia Mojica, Hobbs Brynn Hargrove, Hobbs Hope Giddings, Sandia Abby Dugan, Carlsbad Honorable Mention: Monique Sena, West Mesa Kaiyah Benally, Sandia Mila Espinosa, Volcano Vista Bethzy Quinones, Las Cruces Lailah Bouldin, Albuquerque Class 4A First Team: Rylie Whitehair, Gallup Allyson Tsosie, Kirtland Central Kayden Tsosie, Gallup Jacquecine Aguayo, Deming Jadyn Montoya, Valencia Second Team: Catalina Anaya, St. Pius X Elaina Clani, Kirtland Central Evannie Fulfer, Portales Addie Spratley, Albuquerque Academy Mykeia Vicenti, Gallup Honorable Mention: Haylee Nocki, Kirtland Central Alysha Slinkey, Gallup Monique Arrietta, Pojoaque Tayli Castillo, Silver City Myleigh Banda, Portales Class 3A First Team: Alexis Pacheco, West Las Vegas Lailah McGary, Navajo Prep Emma Lewis, Santa Fe Indian Arianna Martinez, Robertson Hayley Gutierrez, Cobre Second Team: Yesenia Esquibel, West Las Vegas Shiloh Conn, Navajo Prep Kaydence Riley, Santa Fe Indian Aaliyah Valencia, Santa Fe Indian WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi Honorable Mention: Emaya Smith, Robertson Melody Duran, Dexter Faith Linares, Ruidoso Kadence Kowatch, Tularosa Ainsley Capps, Bosque Class 2A First Team: Natalia Stout, Pecos Louann Villasenor, Tatum Avery Henard, Tatum Tana Lopez, Mesa Vista Rochelle Lopez, Penasco Second Team: Macy Cline, Texico Laurdis Sundayman, Mescalero Nevaeh Benjamin, Mesilla Valley Aleena Rodriguez, Eunice Gianna Carillo, Laguna Acoma Honorable Mention: Peyton Williams, Eunice Skyla Enjady, Mescalero Desiree Holman, Texico Caylee Benavidez, Tucumcari Alyse Lovato, Questa Class 1A First Team: Alyssa Causaus, Fort Sumner Harper Dunn, Corona Desta Rose, Logan Sylviana Baca, Roy/Mosquero Natalie Smith, Roy/Mosquero Second Team: Jorianne Mirabal, Magdalena Neysa Gutierrez, Cliff Chanteez Elliot, Melrose Emmarie Causaus, Fort Sumner Nora Crisp, Roy/Mosquero Honorable Mention: Tayla Proffitt, Roy/Mosquero Nekishia Garcia, Quemado Brooke Layton, Fort Sumner Alyssa Fox, Gateway Christian Olivia Burton, Springer

