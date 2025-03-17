Published Mar 17, 2025
NMHSCA All-State Girls Basketball Selections
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) revealed its 2025 All-State girls basketball teams Sunday night, highlighting the top performers from across the state.

Advertisement

5A: Sandia and Hobbs Lead the Charge

Class 5A saw several familiar names among the top selections, with Sandia’s Sydney Benally and Audri Wright earning First Team honors under head coach Lee Ketting. Hobbs was also well represented, with Bhret Clay making the First Team and three more players (Kyndle Cunningham, Nakia Mojica, and Brynn Hargrove) securing Second Team spots.

Kaiyah Benally (Sandia), Monique Sena (West Mesa), and Bethzy Quinones (Las Cruces) were among those earning Honorable Mention status.

4A: Gallup and Kirtland Central Shine

Gallup’s dominance in Class 4A was reflected in the selections, with Rylie Whitehair and Kayden Tsosie making the First Team, while teammate Mykeia Vicenti landed on the Second Team. Kirtland Central’s Allyson Tsosie also secured a First Team spot, reinforcing her role as a key contributor.

Among Honorable Mentions, Pojoaque’s Monique Arrietta and Silver City’s Tayli Castillo earned recognition.

3A: Balanced Representation Across the State

West Las Vegas’ Alexis Pacheco, Santa Fe Indian’s Emma Lewis, and Navajo Prep’s Lailah McGary were among the key standouts in Class 3A. Robertson’s Arianna Martinez and Cobre’s Hayley Gutierrez rounded out the First Team.

Notable Honorable Mentions included Emaya Smith (Robertson), Melody Duran (Dexter), and Kadence Kowatch (Tularosa).

2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine

Class 2A’s First Team featured Pecos’ Natalia Stout, Tatum’s Louann Villasenor and Avery Henard, and Mesa Vista’s Tana Lopez. Laguna Acoma’s Gianna Carillo made the Second Team, while Mescalero’s Skyla Enjady was among Honorable Mentions.

At the 1A level, Fort Sumner’s Alyssa Causaus and Logan’s Desta Rose earned First Team spots, with Roy/Mosquero well represented in both First and Second Team selections.

NMHSCA All-State Girls Basketball Selections

Class 5A

First Team:

Sydney Benally, Sandia

Bhret Clay, Hobbs

Jordan Dyer, La Cueva

Kjani Anitielu, Farmington

Audri Wright, Sandia

Second Team:

Kyndle Cunningham, Hobbs

Nakia Mojica, Hobbs

Brynn Hargrove, Hobbs

Hope Giddings, Sandia

Abby Dugan, Carlsbad

Honorable Mention:

Monique Sena, West Mesa

Kaiyah Benally, Sandia

Mila Espinosa, Volcano Vista

Bethzy Quinones, Las Cruces

Lailah Bouldin, Albuquerque

Class 4A

First Team:

Rylie Whitehair, Gallup

Allyson Tsosie, Kirtland Central

Kayden Tsosie, Gallup

Jacquecine Aguayo, Deming

Jadyn Montoya, Valencia

Second Team:

Catalina Anaya, St. Pius X

Elaina Clani, Kirtland Central

Evannie Fulfer, Portales

Addie Spratley, Albuquerque Academy

Mykeia Vicenti, Gallup

Honorable Mention:

Haylee Nocki, Kirtland Central

Alysha Slinkey, Gallup

Monique Arrietta, Pojoaque

Tayli Castillo, Silver City

Myleigh Banda, Portales

Class 3A

First Team:

Alexis Pacheco, West Las Vegas

Lailah McGary, Navajo Prep

Emma Lewis, Santa Fe Indian

Arianna Martinez, Robertson

Hayley Gutierrez, Cobre

Second Team:

Yesenia Esquibel, West Las Vegas

Shiloh Conn, Navajo Prep

Kaydence Riley, Santa Fe Indian

Aaliyah Valencia, Santa Fe Indian

WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi

Honorable Mention:

Emaya Smith, Robertson

Melody Duran, Dexter

Faith Linares, Ruidoso

Kadence Kowatch, Tularosa

Ainsley Capps, Bosque

Class 2A

First Team:

Natalia Stout, Pecos

Louann Villasenor, Tatum

Avery Henard, Tatum

Tana Lopez, Mesa Vista

Rochelle Lopez, Penasco

Second Team:

Macy Cline, Texico

Laurdis Sundayman, Mescalero

Nevaeh Benjamin, Mesilla Valley

Aleena Rodriguez, Eunice

Gianna Carillo, Laguna Acoma

Honorable Mention:

Peyton Williams, Eunice

Skyla Enjady, Mescalero

Desiree Holman, Texico

Caylee Benavidez, Tucumcari

Alyse Lovato, Questa

Class 1A

First Team:

Alyssa Causaus, Fort Sumner

Harper Dunn, Corona

Desta Rose, Logan

Sylviana Baca, Roy/Mosquero

Natalie Smith, Roy/Mosquero

Second Team:

Jorianne Mirabal, Magdalena

Neysa Gutierrez, Cliff

Chanteez Elliot, Melrose

Emmarie Causaus, Fort Sumner

Nora Crisp, Roy/Mosquero

Honorable Mention:

Tayla Proffitt, Roy/Mosquero

Nekishia Garcia, Quemado

Brooke Layton, Fort Sumner

Alyssa Fox, Gateway Christian

Olivia Burton, Springer

Join the Conversation

Comment Here