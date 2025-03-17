The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) revealed its 2025 All-State girls basketball teams Sunday night, highlighting the top performers from across the state.
5A: Sandia and Hobbs Lead the Charge
Class 5A saw several familiar names among the top selections, with Sandia’s Sydney Benally and Audri Wright earning First Team honors under head coach Lee Ketting. Hobbs was also well represented, with Bhret Clay making the First Team and three more players (Kyndle Cunningham, Nakia Mojica, and Brynn Hargrove) securing Second Team spots.
Kaiyah Benally (Sandia), Monique Sena (West Mesa), and Bethzy Quinones (Las Cruces) were among those earning Honorable Mention status.
4A: Gallup and Kirtland Central Shine
Gallup’s dominance in Class 4A was reflected in the selections, with Rylie Whitehair and Kayden Tsosie making the First Team, while teammate Mykeia Vicenti landed on the Second Team. Kirtland Central’s Allyson Tsosie also secured a First Team spot, reinforcing her role as a key contributor.
Among Honorable Mentions, Pojoaque’s Monique Arrietta and Silver City’s Tayli Castillo earned recognition.
3A: Balanced Representation Across the State
West Las Vegas’ Alexis Pacheco, Santa Fe Indian’s Emma Lewis, and Navajo Prep’s Lailah McGary were among the key standouts in Class 3A. Robertson’s Arianna Martinez and Cobre’s Hayley Gutierrez rounded out the First Team.
Notable Honorable Mentions included Emaya Smith (Robertson), Melody Duran (Dexter), and Kadence Kowatch (Tularosa).
2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine
Class 2A’s First Team featured Pecos’ Natalia Stout, Tatum’s Louann Villasenor and Avery Henard, and Mesa Vista’s Tana Lopez. Laguna Acoma’s Gianna Carillo made the Second Team, while Mescalero’s Skyla Enjady was among Honorable Mentions.
At the 1A level, Fort Sumner’s Alyssa Causaus and Logan’s Desta Rose earned First Team spots, with Roy/Mosquero well represented in both First and Second Team selections.
NMHSCA All-State Girls Basketball Selections
Class 5A
First Team:
Sydney Benally, Sandia
Bhret Clay, Hobbs
Jordan Dyer, La Cueva
Kjani Anitielu, Farmington
Audri Wright, Sandia
Second Team:
Kyndle Cunningham, Hobbs
Nakia Mojica, Hobbs
Brynn Hargrove, Hobbs
Hope Giddings, Sandia
Abby Dugan, Carlsbad
Honorable Mention:
Monique Sena, West Mesa
Kaiyah Benally, Sandia
Mila Espinosa, Volcano Vista
Bethzy Quinones, Las Cruces
Lailah Bouldin, Albuquerque
Class 4A
First Team:
Rylie Whitehair, Gallup
Allyson Tsosie, Kirtland Central
Kayden Tsosie, Gallup
Jacquecine Aguayo, Deming
Jadyn Montoya, Valencia
Second Team:
Catalina Anaya, St. Pius X
Elaina Clani, Kirtland Central
Evannie Fulfer, Portales
Addie Spratley, Albuquerque Academy
Mykeia Vicenti, Gallup
Honorable Mention:
Haylee Nocki, Kirtland Central
Alysha Slinkey, Gallup
Monique Arrietta, Pojoaque
Tayli Castillo, Silver City
Myleigh Banda, Portales
Class 3A
First Team:
Alexis Pacheco, West Las Vegas
Lailah McGary, Navajo Prep
Emma Lewis, Santa Fe Indian
Arianna Martinez, Robertson
Hayley Gutierrez, Cobre
Second Team:
Yesenia Esquibel, West Las Vegas
Shiloh Conn, Navajo Prep
Kaydence Riley, Santa Fe Indian
Aaliyah Valencia, Santa Fe Indian
WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi
Honorable Mention:
Emaya Smith, Robertson
Melody Duran, Dexter
Faith Linares, Ruidoso
Kadence Kowatch, Tularosa
Ainsley Capps, Bosque
Class 2A
First Team:
Natalia Stout, Pecos
Louann Villasenor, Tatum
Avery Henard, Tatum
Tana Lopez, Mesa Vista
Rochelle Lopez, Penasco
Second Team:
Macy Cline, Texico
Laurdis Sundayman, Mescalero
Nevaeh Benjamin, Mesilla Valley
Aleena Rodriguez, Eunice
Gianna Carillo, Laguna Acoma
Honorable Mention:
Peyton Williams, Eunice
Skyla Enjady, Mescalero
Desiree Holman, Texico
Caylee Benavidez, Tucumcari
Alyse Lovato, Questa
Class 1A
First Team:
Alyssa Causaus, Fort Sumner
Harper Dunn, Corona
Desta Rose, Logan
Sylviana Baca, Roy/Mosquero
Natalie Smith, Roy/Mosquero
Second Team:
Jorianne Mirabal, Magdalena
Neysa Gutierrez, Cliff
Chanteez Elliot, Melrose
Emmarie Causaus, Fort Sumner
Nora Crisp, Roy/Mosquero
Honorable Mention:
Tayla Proffitt, Roy/Mosquero
Nekishia Garcia, Quemado
Brooke Layton, Fort Sumner
Alyssa Fox, Gateway Christian
Olivia Burton, Springer