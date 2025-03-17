NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) announced its 2024/25 All-State boys basketball teams Sunday night, recognizing the top talent across all classifications. #nmpreps
5A: Sandia, Volcano Vista Lead the Way
The Class 5A All-State First Team features some of the biggest names from the state’s highest level of competition. Sandia's dominant season was reflected in the selections, as Zaire Ndyabagye and Thomas Adams earned first-team nods, while Isaiah Brown and Gad Harris made the Honorable Mention list.
Volcano Vista’s Kenyon Aguino and Cleveland’s Remy Albrecht were also among the first-team selections, highlighting their impact throughout the season.
Second-team selections included Lunn David (Volcano Vista), Latavious Morris (Atrisco), and Lenny Washington (Organ Mountain), while Elijah Martinez (Cibola) and Landon Begay (Farmington) were among the Honorable Mentions.
4A: Artesia Guard Campbell Among First-Teamers
Artesia's Charlie Campbell cemented his status as one of the best in Class 4A, earning a first-team selection alongside St. Pius X's Mason Montoya, Española Valley’s Josiah Fresquez, Academy’s Eli Dominguez, and Highland’s Jesus Licon.
The second team featured key contributors such as Kayle Covington (Lovington) and Angelito Villa (Valley), while Jereck Duda (Española Valley) continued to showcase his ability on the court.
Among the Honorable Mentions were Francois Satchivi (Del Norte), Braylon Vega (Artesia), and Boudy Melonas (Grants).
3A: Balanced Representation Across the State
Class 3A showcased a mix of talent from across New Mexico, with Tohatchi’s Josh Dawes, West Las Vegas’ Devaughn Kensey, and St. Michael’s Sabia Rios earning first-team spots.
Robertson’s Jesse James Gonzales and George Smith helped lead their team to second-team recognition, while Adrian Gomez (Hot Springs) and Xavier Nez (Navajo Prep) were also honored.
Honorable Mentions included Kenyan Collado (Santa Fe Indian), Zaine Hodges (Tularosa), and Miles Manzanares (Sandia Prep).
2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine
Mesa Vista’s Jordan Gallegos, Texico’s Alex Fuentes, and Santa Rosa’s Josh Cordova led the 2A first-team selections, showcasing their leadership and skill. Bryant Scales (Legacy) and Kristian Touchine (Rehoboth) rounded out the first-team group.
At the 1A level, Logan’s Hayden Bruhn and Mason Wallin dominated, earning first-team honors along with Melrose’s Cy Draper and Fort Sumner’s Jordan Holland. Magdalena’s Joseph Zamora also made the first team.
Second-teamers in the smaller classifications included Santiago Martinez (Mesa Vista), Tra’von Bonds (Fort Sumner), and Urijah Martinez (Cimarron), while Honorable Mentions featured names like Rowen Floyd (Maxwell) and Brayden Eldridge (Melrose).
NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections
First Team:
Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista
Thomas Adams, Sandia
Remy Albrecht, Cleveland
Zaire Ndyabagye, Sandia
Ethan Oetzel, Albuquerque
Second Team:
David Lunn, Volcano Vista
Latavious Morris, Atrisco
Lenny Washington, Organ Mountain
Abraham Pena, Hobbs
Rylan Sarracino, Roswell
Honorable Mention:
Elijah Martinez, Cibola
Ethan Coomes, Organ Mountain
Landon Begay, Farmington
Isaiah Brown, Sandia
Gad Harris, Sandia
Class 4A
First Team:
Charlie Campbell, Artesia
Josiah Fresquez, Española
Mason Montoya, St. Pius X
Eli Dominguez, Academy
Jesus Licon, Highland
Second Team:
Kayle Covington, Lovington
Angelito Villa, Valley
Clay Kincaid, Artesia
Malakhai Ely, Taos
Jereck Duda, Española
Honorable Mention:
Francois Satchivi, Del Norte
Braylon Vega, Artesia
Angel Maciel, Silver
Boudy Melonas, Grants
Mario Baros, Pojoaque
Class 3A
First Team:
Josh Dawes, Tohatchi
Devaughn Kensey, West Las Vegas
Sabia Rios, St. Michael’s
Zavin Guck, Cobre
Josiah Wilson, Bosque
Second Team:
Kyle Yazzie, Tohatchi
Xavier Nez, Navajo Prep
Jesse James Gonzales, Robertson
George Smith, Robertson
Adrian Gomez, Hot Springs
Honorable Mention:
Kenyan Collado, Santa Fe Indian
JJ Contreras, Hot Springs
CJ Granados, Dexter
Zaine Hodges, Tularosa
Miles Manzunares, Sandia Prep
Class 2A
First Team:
Jordan Gallegos, Mesa Vista
Alex Fuentes, Texico
Kristian Touchine, Rehoboth
Josh Cordova, Santa Rosa
Bryant Scales, Legacy
Second Team:
Santiago Martinez, Mesa Vista
Kevin Vigil, Pecos
Darren Pacheco, Santa Rosa
Ryan Montoya, McCurdy
Jett Curtis, Texico
Honorable Mention:
Trajen West, Rehoboth
Camden Davies, Mesilla Valley
Kazimieras Giedraitis, Menaul
Jevon Aguilar, Hagerman
Adrian Quintana, Pecos
Class 1A
First Team:
Hayden Bruhn, Logan
Mason Wallin, Logan
Cy Draper, Melrose
Jordan Holland, Fort Sumner
Joseph Zamora, Magdalena
Second Team:
Tra'von Bonds, Fort Sumner
Urijah Martinez, Cimarron
Ayden Clavel, Roy/Mosquero
Brennan Shock, Cliff
Chance Brittenum, Melrose
Honorable Mention:
Aydin Kotara, Logan
Rowen Floyd, Maxwell
Tayson Yost, Cliff
Jeffrey Stuteville, Magdalena
Brayden Eldridge, Melrose