NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) announced its 2024/25 All-State boys basketball teams Sunday night, recognizing the top talent across all classifications. #nmpreps

Advertisement

5A: Sandia, Volcano Vista Lead the Way

The Class 5A All-State First Team features some of the biggest names from the state’s highest level of competition. Sandia's dominant season was reflected in the selections, as Zaire Ndyabagye and Thomas Adams earned first-team nods, while Isaiah Brown and Gad Harris made the Honorable Mention list.

Volcano Vista’s Kenyon Aguino and Cleveland’s Remy Albrecht were also among the first-team selections, highlighting their impact throughout the season. Second-team selections included Lunn David (Volcano Vista), Latavious Morris (Atrisco), and Lenny Washington (Organ Mountain), while Elijah Martinez (Cibola) and Landon Begay (Farmington) were among the Honorable Mentions.

4A: Artesia Guard Campbell Among First-Teamers

Artesia's Charlie Campbell cemented his status as one of the best in Class 4A, earning a first-team selection alongside St. Pius X's Mason Montoya, Española Valley’s Josiah Fresquez, Academy’s Eli Dominguez, and Highland’s Jesus Licon. The second team featured key contributors such as Kayle Covington (Lovington) and Angelito Villa (Valley), while Jereck Duda (Española Valley) continued to showcase his ability on the court. Among the Honorable Mentions were Francois Satchivi (Del Norte), Braylon Vega (Artesia), and Boudy Melonas (Grants).

3A: Balanced Representation Across the State

Class 3A showcased a mix of talent from across New Mexico, with Tohatchi’s Josh Dawes, West Las Vegas’ Devaughn Kensey, and St. Michael’s Sabia Rios earning first-team spots. Robertson’s Jesse James Gonzales and George Smith helped lead their team to second-team recognition, while Adrian Gomez (Hot Springs) and Xavier Nez (Navajo Prep) were also honored. Honorable Mentions included Kenyan Collado (Santa Fe Indian), Zaine Hodges (Tularosa), and Miles Manzanares (Sandia Prep).

2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine

Mesa Vista’s Jordan Gallegos, Texico’s Alex Fuentes, and Santa Rosa’s Josh Cordova led the 2A first-team selections, showcasing their leadership and skill. Bryant Scales (Legacy) and Kristian Touchine (Rehoboth) rounded out the first-team group. At the 1A level, Logan’s Hayden Bruhn and Mason Wallin dominated, earning first-team honors along with Melrose’s Cy Draper and Fort Sumner’s Jordan Holland. Magdalena’s Joseph Zamora also made the first team. Second-teamers in the smaller classifications included Santiago Martinez (Mesa Vista), Tra’von Bonds (Fort Sumner), and Urijah Martinez (Cimarron), while Honorable Mentions featured names like Rowen Floyd (Maxwell) and Brayden Eldridge (Melrose).

NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections

First Team: Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista Thomas Adams, Sandia Remy Albrecht, Cleveland Zaire Ndyabagye, Sandia Ethan Oetzel, Albuquerque Second Team: David Lunn, Volcano Vista Latavious Morris, Atrisco Lenny Washington, Organ Mountain Abraham Pena, Hobbs Rylan Sarracino, Roswell Honorable Mention: Elijah Martinez, Cibola Ethan Coomes, Organ Mountain Landon Begay, Farmington Isaiah Brown, Sandia Gad Harris, Sandia Class 4A First Team: Charlie Campbell, Artesia Josiah Fresquez, Española Mason Montoya, St. Pius X Eli Dominguez, Academy Jesus Licon, Highland Second Team: Kayle Covington, Lovington Angelito Villa, Valley Clay Kincaid, Artesia Malakhai Ely, Taos Jereck Duda, Española Honorable Mention: Francois Satchivi, Del Norte Braylon Vega, Artesia Angel Maciel, Silver Boudy Melonas, Grants Mario Baros, Pojoaque Class 3A First Team: Josh Dawes, Tohatchi Devaughn Kensey, West Las Vegas Sabia Rios, St. Michael’s Zavin Guck, Cobre Josiah Wilson, Bosque Second Team: Kyle Yazzie, Tohatchi Xavier Nez, Navajo Prep Jesse James Gonzales, Robertson George Smith, Robertson Adrian Gomez, Hot Springs Honorable Mention: Kenyan Collado, Santa Fe Indian JJ Contreras, Hot Springs CJ Granados, Dexter Zaine Hodges, Tularosa Miles Manzunares, Sandia Prep Class 2A First Team: Jordan Gallegos, Mesa Vista Alex Fuentes, Texico Kristian Touchine, Rehoboth Josh Cordova, Santa Rosa Bryant Scales, Legacy Second Team: Santiago Martinez, Mesa Vista Kevin Vigil, Pecos Darren Pacheco, Santa Rosa Ryan Montoya, McCurdy Jett Curtis, Texico Honorable Mention: Trajen West, Rehoboth Camden Davies, Mesilla Valley Kazimieras Giedraitis, Menaul Jevon Aguilar, Hagerman Adrian Quintana, Pecos Class 1A First Team: Hayden Bruhn, Logan Mason Wallin, Logan Cy Draper, Melrose Jordan Holland, Fort Sumner Joseph Zamora, Magdalena Second Team: Tra'von Bonds, Fort Sumner Urijah Martinez, Cimarron Ayden Clavel, Roy/Mosquero Brennan Shock, Cliff Chance Brittenum, Melrose Honorable Mention: Aydin Kotara, Logan Rowen Floyd, Maxwell Tayson Yost, Cliff Jeffrey Stuteville, Magdalena Brayden Eldridge, Melrose

Join the Conversation