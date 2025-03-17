Published Mar 17, 2025
NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections
The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) announced its 2024/25 All-State boys basketball teams Sunday night, recognizing the top talent across all classifications. #nmpreps

5A: Sandia, Volcano Vista Lead the Way

The Class 5A All-State First Team features some of the biggest names from the state’s highest level of competition. Sandia's dominant season was reflected in the selections, as Zaire Ndyabagye and Thomas Adams earned first-team nods, while Isaiah Brown and Gad Harris made the Honorable Mention list.

Volcano Vista’s Kenyon Aguino and Cleveland’s Remy Albrecht were also among the first-team selections, highlighting their impact throughout the season.

Second-team selections included Lunn David (Volcano Vista), Latavious Morris (Atrisco), and Lenny Washington (Organ Mountain), while Elijah Martinez (Cibola) and Landon Begay (Farmington) were among the Honorable Mentions.

4A: Artesia Guard Campbell Among First-Teamers

Artesia's Charlie Campbell cemented his status as one of the best in Class 4A, earning a first-team selection alongside St. Pius X's Mason Montoya, Española Valley’s Josiah Fresquez, Academy’s Eli Dominguez, and Highland’s Jesus Licon.

The second team featured key contributors such as Kayle Covington (Lovington) and Angelito Villa (Valley), while Jereck Duda (Española Valley) continued to showcase his ability on the court.

Among the Honorable Mentions were Francois Satchivi (Del Norte), Braylon Vega (Artesia), and Boudy Melonas (Grants).

3A: Balanced Representation Across the State

Class 3A showcased a mix of talent from across New Mexico, with Tohatchi’s Josh Dawes, West Las Vegas’ Devaughn Kensey, and St. Michael’s Sabia Rios earning first-team spots.

Robertson’s Jesse James Gonzales and George Smith helped lead their team to second-team recognition, while Adrian Gomez (Hot Springs) and Xavier Nez (Navajo Prep) were also honored.

Honorable Mentions included Kenyan Collado (Santa Fe Indian), Zaine Hodges (Tularosa), and Miles Manzanares (Sandia Prep).

2A & 1A: Small-School Stars Shine

Mesa Vista’s Jordan Gallegos, Texico’s Alex Fuentes, and Santa Rosa’s Josh Cordova led the 2A first-team selections, showcasing their leadership and skill. Bryant Scales (Legacy) and Kristian Touchine (Rehoboth) rounded out the first-team group.

At the 1A level, Logan’s Hayden Bruhn and Mason Wallin dominated, earning first-team honors along with Melrose’s Cy Draper and Fort Sumner’s Jordan Holland. Magdalena’s Joseph Zamora also made the first team.

Second-teamers in the smaller classifications included Santiago Martinez (Mesa Vista), Tra’von Bonds (Fort Sumner), and Urijah Martinez (Cimarron), while Honorable Mentions featured names like Rowen Floyd (Maxwell) and Brayden Eldridge (Melrose).

NMHSCA All-State Boys Basketball Selections

First Team:

Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista

Thomas Adams, Sandia

Remy Albrecht, Cleveland

Zaire Ndyabagye, Sandia

Ethan Oetzel, Albuquerque

Second Team:

David Lunn, Volcano Vista

Latavious Morris, Atrisco

Lenny Washington, Organ Mountain

Abraham Pena, Hobbs

Rylan Sarracino, Roswell

Honorable Mention:

Elijah Martinez, Cibola

Ethan Coomes, Organ Mountain

Landon Begay, Farmington

Isaiah Brown, Sandia

Gad Harris, Sandia

Class 4A

First Team:

Charlie Campbell, Artesia

Josiah Fresquez, Española

Mason Montoya, St. Pius X

Eli Dominguez, Academy

Jesus Licon, Highland

Second Team:

Kayle Covington, Lovington

Angelito Villa, Valley

Clay Kincaid, Artesia

Malakhai Ely, Taos

Jereck Duda, Española

Honorable Mention:

Francois Satchivi, Del Norte

Braylon Vega, Artesia

Angel Maciel, Silver

Boudy Melonas, Grants

Mario Baros, Pojoaque

Class 3A

First Team:

Josh Dawes, Tohatchi

Devaughn Kensey, West Las Vegas

Sabia Rios, St. Michael’s

Zavin Guck, Cobre

Josiah Wilson, Bosque

Second Team:

Kyle Yazzie, Tohatchi

Xavier Nez, Navajo Prep

Jesse James Gonzales, Robertson

George Smith, Robertson

Adrian Gomez, Hot Springs

Honorable Mention:

Kenyan Collado, Santa Fe Indian

JJ Contreras, Hot Springs

CJ Granados, Dexter

Zaine Hodges, Tularosa

Miles Manzunares, Sandia Prep

Class 2A

First Team:

Jordan Gallegos, Mesa Vista

Alex Fuentes, Texico

Kristian Touchine, Rehoboth

Josh Cordova, Santa Rosa

Bryant Scales, Legacy

Second Team:

Santiago Martinez, Mesa Vista

Kevin Vigil, Pecos

Darren Pacheco, Santa Rosa

Ryan Montoya, McCurdy

Jett Curtis, Texico

Honorable Mention:

Trajen West, Rehoboth

Camden Davies, Mesilla Valley

Kazimieras Giedraitis, Menaul

Jevon Aguilar, Hagerman

Adrian Quintana, Pecos

Class 1A

First Team:

Hayden Bruhn, Logan

Mason Wallin, Logan

Cy Draper, Melrose

Jordan Holland, Fort Sumner

Joseph Zamora, Magdalena

Second Team:

Tra'von Bonds, Fort Sumner

Urijah Martinez, Cimarron

Ayden Clavel, Roy/Mosquero

Brennan Shock, Cliff

Chance Brittenum, Melrose

Honorable Mention:

Aydin Kotara, Logan

Rowen Floyd, Maxwell

Tayson Yost, Cliff

Jeffrey Stuteville, Magdalena

Brayden Eldridge, Melrose

