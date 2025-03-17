New Mexico Mr. Basketball Finalists

The race for New Mexico’s 2025 Mr. Basketball has been narrowed down to ten standout players, as the top high school talent across classifications vies for the state’s most prestigious individual honor. The finalists, selected based on their performances throughout the season, represent the best of New Mexico high school basketball, showcasing elite skills, leadership, and game-changing ability.

Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista (5A) - Vote For Him Here

Aguino was a force for the Hawks, leading one of the top teams in the state with his inside presence and ability to control the game on both ends of the floor. His size, skill, and leadership made him a dominant force in 5A.

Charlie Campbell, Artesia (4A) - Vote For Him Here

Campbell powered Artesia with his all-around game, helping the Bulldogs remain a contender throughout the season. His scoring ability and leadership were instrumental in his team’s success.

Thomas Adams, Sandia (5A) - Vote For Him Here

Adams was a key factor in Sandia’s deep postseason run, proving to be one of the best two-way players in the state. His athleticism and ability to score at all three levels made him a tough matchup every night.

Remy Albrecht, Cleveland (5A) - Vote For Him Here

Albrecht’s ability to take over games with his scoring and playmaking made him a crucial piece for the Storm. His high basketball IQ and clutch performances solidified his place among the state’s best.

Abraham Pena, Hobbs (5A) - Vote For Him Here

Pena helped carry the tradition of Hobbs basketball, showcasing elite shooting, quick decision-making, and a strong defensive presence. His ability to lead in high-pressure moments set him apart.

Jesus Licon, Highland (4A) - Vote For Him Here

Licon was a standout for the Highland Hornets, displaying one of the most well-rounded games in the state. Whether it was scoring, passing, or defending, Licon was consistently one of the most impactful players on the court.

Jesse James Gonzales, Robertson (3A) - Vote For Him Here

A leader for Robertson, Gonzales thrived in big moments, helping his team battle against top competition. His ability to score in bunches and control the game’s tempo made him a standout in Class 3A.

Jett Curtis, Texico (2A) - Vote For Him Here

Curtis dominated at the 2A level, proving that talent shines at any classification. His high-scoring performances and leadership helped Texico remain one of the toughest small-school teams in New Mexico.

Hayden Bruhn, Logan (1A) - Vote For Him Here

Bruhn’s versatility and scoring ability set him apart in 1A. He showcased an impressive mix of perimeter shooting and physical play inside, making him one of the most dominant players in his class.

Eli Dominguez, Albuquerque Academy (4A) - Vote For Him Here

Dominguez was a leader for Albuquerque Academy, consistently delivering big performances throughout the season. His ability to create for himself and teammates made him a vital piece for the Chargers.