2022 New Mexico Mr. Basketball
NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico High School Basketball - New Mexico Mr. Basketball.
The award is given to the top player in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2022 season. #nmpreps
WILLIAM "DUECE" BENJAMIN
School: Las Cruces High School (Las Cruces, NM)
Class: 2022
NM Player Ranking: #1
The career of William "Duece" Benjamin will end as one of the top players to ever hit the hardwood in New Mexico. Benjamin was a nightly highlight reel for the Bulldawgs this season leading the team in scoring (25.3 ppg) and assists (6.9 apg). He led the Bulldawgs to a 31-1 record and 5A state runner up.
Past Winners
2021: Shane Douma-Sanchez (Del Norte HS)
2020: Gonzalo Carbalan (Las Cruces HS)
2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)
2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)
2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)
2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)
2015: Ryan Jones (Cleveland High School)
2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)
2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)
2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)
2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)
2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)
2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)
2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)