 NMPreps - 2022 New Mexico Mr. Basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-29 07:58:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 New Mexico Mr. Basketball

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico High School Basketball - New Mexico Mr. Basketball.

The award is given to the top player in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2022 season. #nmpreps


WILLIAM "DUECE" BENJAMIN

School: Las Cruces High School (Las Cruces, NM)

Class: 2022

NM Player Ranking: #1

The career of William "Duece" Benjamin will end as one of the top players to ever hit the hardwood in New Mexico. Benjamin was a nightly highlight reel for the Bulldawgs this season leading the team in scoring (25.3 ppg) and assists (6.9 apg). He led the Bulldawgs to a 31-1 record and 5A state runner up.

Past Winners

2021: Shane Douma-Sanchez (Del Norte HS)

2020: Gonzalo Carbalan (Las Cruces HS)

2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)

2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)

2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)

2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)

2015: Ryan Jones (Cleveland High School)

2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)

2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)

2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)

2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)

2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)

2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)

2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}