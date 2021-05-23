2021 New Mexico Mr. Basketball Award Winner
NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Basketball award. This award goes to the top player in New Mexico high school basketball for the given season.
Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte HS (Albuquerque, NM)
Class: 2023 (Sophomore)
HT/WT: 6'0'' | 150 lbs
Skinny: An award that typically goes to the top senior in the state, and has only been awarded to a junior once, in 2012 with Cullen Neal, we now have our first sophomore to win the award. Shane Douma-Sanchez a two-year starter for the Knights was unstoppable as he led the Knights to their first state championship in school history.
““This has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember, but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, family and the Native American community to back me up”
Douma-Sanchez, who has an offer from New Mexico Highlands University and plenty more likely to come, averaged 26 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He was consistent all season long guiding them to a 12-1 record.
Shane now joins the most prestigious group in New Mexico high school boys basketball as New Mexico Mr. Basketball. An award is given to the best players to play high school basketball in New Mexico.
Link: Join the Conversation
VOTING
Runner up - William Benjamin (Las Cruces)
Third Place: Nate Hasberry (Cleveland)
Fourth Verrels Lukman (Hot Springs).
Vote breakdown
NMPreps Vote: Verrels (1st), Douma-Sanchez (2nd), Benjamin (3rd), Hasberry (4th)
Premium Vote: Douma-Sanchez (39%), Benjamin (34.1%), Hasberry (24.4%), Lukman (22%)
Media Vote: Douma-Sanchez (45.5%), Benjamin (27.3%), Hasberry (18.2%), Lukman (9.1%)
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2020: Gonzalo Carbalan (Las Cruces HS)
2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)
2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)
2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)
2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)
2015: Ryan Jones (Cleveland High School)
2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)
2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)
2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)
2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)
2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)
2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)
2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)