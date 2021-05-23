2021 New Mexico Mr. Basketball Award Winner

NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Basketball award. This award goes to the top player in New Mexico high school basketball for the given season.

Class: 2023 (Sophomore)

HT/WT: 6'0'' | 150 lbs

Skinny: An award that typically goes to the top senior in the state, and has only been awarded to a junior once, in 2012 with Cullen Neal, we now have our first sophomore to win the award. Shane Douma-Sanchez a two-year starter for the Knights was unstoppable as he led the Knights to their first state championship in school history.

““This has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember, but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, family and the Native American community to back me up”

Douma-Sanchez, who has an offer from New Mexico Highlands University and plenty more likely to come, averaged 26 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He was consistent all season long guiding them to a 12-1 record.

Shane now joins the most prestigious group in New Mexico high school boys basketball as New Mexico Mr. Basketball. An award is given to the best players to play high school basketball in New Mexico.

Link: Join the Conversation