New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Gallup Bengals

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

No. 86 Gallup Bengals

Head Coach: Lawrence Garcia 2024 Record: 1-9 overall, 1-5 District 1-3A Classification: 3A (District 1-3A) Points For: 108 Points Against: 444 2024 Final Ranking: No. 87 overall (6A–2A), No. 19 in 3A 2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 18 in 3A 2024 Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs

Review​

The Gallup Bengals wrapped up the 2024 season at 1-9 overall and 1-5 in District 1-3A, finishing near the bottom of the Class 3A rankings. The lone win came in convincing fashion over Zuni, a 46-12 victory that briefly broke up a difficult stretch. But the rest of the season highlighted Gallup’s continued struggles. They opened the year with six straight losses, including four shutouts, and dropped their final three games following the win over Zuni. Their 2024 losses came against Montezuma-Cortez (CO) 53-0, Silver 54-0, Newcomb 20-12, Tohatchi 54-12, Thoreau 50-0, Wingate 44-12, Crownpoint 50-8, and Shiprock 40-18. In total, the Bengals scored just 108 points while surrendering 444. 2024:1-9 (1-5) 2023:1-9 (0-3) 2022:0-10 (0-3) 2021:1-9 (1-3) 2020: 0-5 (0-1) (COVID-shortened) 2019:2-8 (0-3) 2018:2-8 (0-3) 2017:1-9 (0-5) 2016:2-8 (0-5) 2015:3-7 (1-3) 2014: 0-10 (0-4)

Overview

Gallup now turns to Lawrence Garcia, a former Miyamura standout and Patriots offensive coordinator, who steps into his first head coaching role. Garcia inherits a program long known as one of New Mexico's most difficult coaching assignments. Following the NMAA’s non-success factor, Gallup dropped from 4A to 3A prior to the 2024 season—reflecting years of underperformance. Since 2014, Gallup has posted a combined 13-89 overall (3-38 in District) record and just three district wins in that span. Their best finish over the past decade came in 2015 at 3-7. The Bengals have not won more than two games in a season since then and haven’t had a winning season in over a decade. While expectations are modest, Garcia brings hope for a culture shift—one focused on discipline, consistency, and gradual progress.

Roster Breakdown