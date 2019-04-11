NMPreps.com and Rivals is happy to announce the 2019 Mr. Basketball award winner for the state of New Mexico.

Joining an outstanding list of players that have went on to play at the next level in college basketball and others playing professional in the N.B.A. The 2019 New Mexico Mr. Basketball will is also only the second junior to win the award.

Joziah Ramos (2020) was one of the most outstanding players in the 2019 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament leading the Jaguars to back-to-back State Championships. Ramos entered the season as one of the must-see prospects in the state and throughout the entire 2018/2019 campaign he was nothing but electric.

Ramos led the Jaguars in points with 23.7 points per game, 4.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds along with 1 steal per contest.

Ramos was also selected to the New Mexico All-Tournament team and received the Most Valuable Award for the 2019 State Tournament.