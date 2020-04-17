NMPreps.com and Rivals is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Basketball award.

Joining an elite group of players and becoming the first Las Cruces High School Bulldawg to win the award, Gonzalo Carbalan is the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Basketball winner.

The 2020 guard hit the state by storm with one of the top state tournament performances from this March. Carbalan also took home All-Tournament and All-State honors this season. The talented guard helped guide the Bulldawgs to the 5A state championship over a talented Capital team. Carbalan poured in 17 points and 5 rebounds during the state championship game and consistently played well throughout, he was also know for a couple of high-flying dunks along the way.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)

2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)

2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)

2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)

2015: Ryan Jones (Cleveland High School)

2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)

2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)

2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)

2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)

2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)

2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)

2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)