2025 New Mexico High School Basketball Coach of the Year Candidates: Vote

As the 2025 New Mexico high school basketball season comes to a close, a standout group of coaches has risen to the top for Coach of the Year consideration. From dominant state champions to dramatic program turnarounds, these leaders left a lasting impact on their teams and communities. Here’s a look at this year’s top candidates across all classifications.

Greg Brown – Volcano Vista (29-2, 5A State Champions) - Vote Now Brown has firmly cemented himself as one of New Mexico’s all-time greats, guiding Volcano Vista to its fourth straight 5A state title. The Hawks finished 29-2 and played with poise, depth, and intensity from start to finish. Brown’s ability to keep his program hungry and consistent year after year speaks volumes about his leadership and culture-building.

Joey Trujillo – Española Valley (24-7, 4A Final Four) - Vote Now Trujillo’s Sundevils made a thrilling run to the 4A Final Four behind one of the state's most passionate fan bases. After an up-and-down regular season, Española Valley hit their stride in March.

Adam Bustos – Robertson (28-4, 3A State Champions) - Vote Now Bustos led the Cardinals to a dominant 3A championship season, finishing 28-4 and showing control on both sides of the court. Robertson's postseason run was a clinic in execution and composure, reflective of Bustos' coaching acumen.

Michael Mondragon – Artesia (21-9, 4A State Champions) - Vote Now In one of the season’s best storylines, Mondragon brought a state title back to Artesia for the first time in 28 years. His Bulldogs overcame adversity and a loaded 4A field to capture the crown, finishing 21-9. Mondragon's leadership and belief in his team paid off when it mattered most.

Kyle Griffiths – Logan (26-3, 1A State Champions) - Vote Now Griffiths guided Logan to a 26-3 record and a dominant run through the 1A bracket to secure a state championship. The Longhorns played with precision and heart all season, and Griffiths’ ability to keep them focused and playing unselfishly was key to their success.

Craig Cook – Texico (29-2, 2A State Champions) - Vote Now Texico was a force in 2A all year, and Cook’s fingerprints were all over their 29-2 season. His Wolverines were balanced, well-coached, and peaked at the right time.

Gabriel Martinez – Cibola (18-11, 5A State Tournament Berth) - Vote Now Perhaps no program saw a bigger turnaround than Cibola under Martinez. After going 6-21 last season, the Cougars reached the state tournament for the first time since 2017 and posted their first double-digit win season since 2016-17. Martinez's work in year three has brought excitement and pride back to the westside Albuquerque school.

Danny Brown – Sandia (27-4, 5A State Runner-Up) - Vote Now Brown’s Matadors were seconds away from a state title, falling in a thrilling overtime championship game. Sandia went 27-4 and played one of the state’s most complete styles of basketball. Brown's mix of toughness and tactical knowledge had Sandia ranked near the top all season long.

Thomas Vigil – Mesa Vista (26-5, 2A State Runner-Up) - Vote Now Vigil had Mesa Vista within reach of a 2A state title, finishing with a strong 26-5 record. The Trojans were a tough matchup for everyone in the bracket and consistently played with the kind of grit that reflects Vigil’s coaching identity.