New Mexico HS Baseball Rewind: Top Teams From Week 6

As the New Mexico high school baseball season powers through its sixth week, several teams across the state made headlines with statement wins and tournament titles. From a resurgence in 5A to dominant performances in 4A and a streaking contender in 3A, here are the biggest winners from Week Six.

Perfect Storm: Cleveland Storm Go 3-0, Win Sal Puentes Invite

What a difference a week makes. After slipping in the rankings and suffering a three-game losing streak during Week Five, the Cleveland Storm bounced back in dominant fashion to become the biggest riser of the week.

Cleveland (11-5) stormed through the Sal Puentes Invitational at Rio Rancho High School, going 3-0 with a trio of impressive victories. They opened with a 7-1 win over No. 1-ranked 4A Artesia, followed it up with a thrilling 4-3 victory over No. 1-ranked 5A La Cueva, and capped off the weekend by beating Carlsbad 7-4 in the championship game.

The Storm now carry major momentum into the start of district play on Tuesday when they face off against Cibola.