New Mexico HS Baseball Top Performances from Thursday

Each week, NMPreps tracks the top games and standout individual performances from across the state. As we wrap up Week Six of the New Mexico high school baseball season, several players made headlines with dominant outings at the plate and on the mound. From walk-off hits to double-digit strikeout games, these athletes showed why they’re among the best in the Land of Enchantment. Want to see your team or player featured? Submit your stats and scores by texting 505-414-4313.

Wednesday

Centennial 7, Roswell 3 (7 innings) In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Centennial broke open a 3-3 tie with a four-run seventh inning to take a 7-3 win over Roswell. The Hawks used clutch late game hitting to grab the opener onthe road. Johnny Renteria (Centennial, Jr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double Gilberto Torres (Centennial, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double, 1 HR Mateo Marquez (Centennial, Jr) – 1-for-2, 1 RBI Nick Raitt (Centennial, So) – 1-for-3, 1 run Isreal Molina (Centennial, Jr) – 1-for-4, 1 run Cole Alons (Centennial, Jr) – 1-for-3 Manny Grajeda (Centennial, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double Aidan Renteria (Centennial, Sr) – 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (earned the win) Jonah Martinez (Centennial, Sr) – 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Jayce Griffin (Roswell, Jr) – 1-for-3 Abey Tescano (Roswell, Sr) – 1-for-3 Davian Dominguez (Roswell, Jr) – 1-for-4 Elias Lujan (Roswell, So) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 HR

Centennial 8, Roswell 5 (7 innings) Centennial once again used a bif inning to pull ahead, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and complete the doubleheader sweep with an 8-5 win. The Hawks improve to 7-4 on the season, while the Coyotes fall to 4-9. Cole Alons (Centennial, Jr) – 3-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 HR Manny Grajeda (Centennial, Sr) – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double Isreal Molina (Centennial, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI Chase Sanchez (Centennial, Jr) – 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K Adrian Lucero (Roswell, Sr) – 1-for-3 Abey Tescano (Roswell, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 runs, 1 triple Davian Dominguez (Roswell, Jr) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 HR

Thursday

Hope Christian 7, Capital 1 (6 innings) Hope Christian came out swinging, plating four runs in the top of the first and adding three more in the fifth to defeat Capital, 7-1, in six innings at the Moriarty Tournament. The Huskies improve to 8-4 overall, while the Jaguars drop to 7-5. Luciano Gabaldon (Hope Christian, Jr) – 1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double Brady McGahie (Hope Christian, Sr) – 2-for-4, 1 run, 4 RBIs, 1 triple, 1 HR Caleb Pena (Hope Christian, Jr) – 1-for-3, 1 run Jacob Gergen (Hope Christian, Sr) – 1-for-2, 1 run Hunter Solwick (Hope Christian, Jr) – 1 run Caleb Pena (Hope Christian, Jr) – 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K Nolan Garcia (Hope Christian, Sr) – 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Goddard 7, Rio Rancho 3 (7 innings) Goddard used a five-run third inning to take control and defeat Rio Rancho, 7-3, on Thursday at the Sal Puentes Rio Rancho Invite. The Rockets improve to 5-4 on the season, while the Rams drop to 10-4 overall. Porter Wakefield (Goddard, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 1 hit Airell Aguilar (Goddard, So) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 hit Cameron Brown (Goddard, Jr) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 hit Camelo Ortega (Goddard, Jr) – 5 IP, earned the win, 2 K, 4.20 ERA

Thursday Scores - March 28

Belen 18, Portales 1 - F Bernalillo 12, Pojoaque Valley 0 - F Carlsbad 11, St. Pius X 0 - F Clayton 20, Questa 9 - F East Mountain 8, St. Michael's 2 - F Goddard 7, Rio Rancho 3 - F Hatch Valley 8, Tucumcari 6 - F Hope Chrisitan 7, Capital 1 - F La Cueva 17, Albuquerque Academy 4 - F Lovington 13, Loving 1 - F Melrose 22, Dora 6 - F Mesilla Valley 6, Ruidoso 4 - F Montezuma-Cortez (CO) 13, Valencia 3 - F Piedra Vista 10, Sherwood (OR) 9 - F Pine Creek (CO) 5, Piedra Vista 3 - F Robertson 17, Texico 3 - F Santa Fe Indian 7, Oak Grove Classical 2 - F Santa Rosa 23, Jal 8 - F Taos 16, Bayfield (CO) 11 - F Thoreau 19, Navajo Pine 2 - F Tohatchi 3, Laguna-Acoma 0 - F Zuni 7, Gallup 4 - F Week 6 New Mexico High School Baseball Scoreboard

NMPreps Week 6 Full Rankings Breakdown

5A Baseball

1. La Cueva (9-2) – Last Week: 1 The Bears remain atop the rankings after a flawless 4-0 run to win the APS Metro Championship. They defeated Albuquerque in the opening round, Los Lunas in the quarterfinals, Sandia in the semis, and Rio Rancho in the title game.