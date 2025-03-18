NMPreps 2025 High School Baseball Rankings: 5A Teams on the Radar

As the 2025 New Mexico high school baseball season moves into week five, NMPreps unveils its first rankings of the year, providing an early look at the top contenders in Class 5A. Several teams have already begun to separate themselves, while others remain in the mix, looking to prove they belong among the state’s elite.

1. La Cueva (5-2) ​

The Bears have been one of the top programs in the state for years, and this season is no different. La Cueva started strong with a doubleheader sweep of Volcano Vista, followed by a shutout win over Atrisco Heritage. They also secured a signature victory over Casteel (Queen Creek, AZ) before a tough stretch against Arizona competition. Losses to Queen Creek and Corona Del Sol (Tempe, AZ) showed areas to improve, but a bounce-back win over Mountain Ridge (Glendale, AZ) to close their road trip keeps them in the top spot.