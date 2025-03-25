New Mexico High School Baseball Top Player Performances

In Week Six of the 2025 New Mexico high school baseball season, several players delivered standout performances. Here are some of the top individual achievements from March 24th to 29th:​

Manzano exploded for 17 hits and held off Valley in a wild 15-11 victory on the road, scoring 7 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Senior Aljaris Pineda and freshman Bryce Walter each drove in three runs, while junior Grant Lord reached base five times and scored three times with three stolen bases. Valley rallied with a five-run fourth inning, highlighted by a home run from Jayden Martinez, but couldn't close the gap late as Manzano tacked on seven runs across the final three innings. Continue reading