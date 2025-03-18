2025 New Mexico Miss Basketball Finalists Announced​

The New Mexico Miss Basketball award, recognizing the top high school girls' basketball player in the state, has been narrowed down to seven elite finalists. Each of these standout student-athletes has left an undeniable mark on the 2025 season.

Benally was the heart and soul of Sandia’s back-to-back state championship teams, leading the Matadors with 20 points per game. Her ability to take over in crucial moments and her leadership on both ends of the floor made her one of the most dominant players in the state. She is the 2024 winner.

Whitehair delivered when it mattered most, guiding Gallup to the Class 4A state championship. She had a 17-point, 12-rebound performance in the title game, proving to be a dominant presence in the paint and a key reason the Bengals brought home the trophy.

A prolific scorer, Dyer averaged 20.5 points per game, leading La Cueva to the Final Four in Class 5A. Her ability to score at all three levels and her consistency throughout the season made her one of the top offensive threats in the state.

Clay was the undisputed leader of the Hobbs Eagles, guiding them to the 5A state championship game. Her strong all-around game and ability to rise to the occasion in big moments solidified her place among the state’s best.

Pacheco led the Dons to the Class 3A state championship game, averaging an impressive 21.1 points per game. A dynamic playmaker and scorer, she dominated at the 3A level, proving she could compete with anyone in the state.

Villasenor was a double-double machine, leading Tatum to the 2A state championship with 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. Her ability to control the game in the paint made her one of the most dominant post players in the state.

Dunn put up jaw-dropping numbers, averaging 22.2 points, 19.8 rebounds, and 7.5 blocks per game while leading Corona/Vaughn to the 1A quarterfinals. Her defensive presence and dominance in the post made her nearly unstoppable.

PAST WINNERS - GIRLS BASKETBALL

2024 - Syndey Benally, Sandia HS

2023 - Bella Hines, Eldorado HS

2022 - Juliana Aragon, Bernalillo HS

2021 - Viane Cumber, Sandia HS

2020 - Katelynn Limardo, Silver HS

2019 - Maiah Rivas, West Mesa HS

2018 - Amiah Smith, Hobbs HS

2017 - Jaedyn De La Cerda, Roswell HS

2016 - Amaya Brown, Cibola HS

2015 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS

2014 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS

2013 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS