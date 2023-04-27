NMPreps.com named the 2023 New Mexico Mr. and Miss Basketball. The award is given to the top male and female basketball player at the conclusion of each season. #nmpreps Today, we announce the 16th boys and 10th girls player to take home the award. The Mr. and Miss Basketball award is voted on by fans, media, and the NMPreps staff.

Del Norte's Douma-Sanchez the first two-time winner

When it all comes down to one of the all-time best scoring guards in New Mexico high school basketball, Shane Douma-Sanchez will be in the conversation. The 2023 product, who earlier committed to the University of New Mexico, led the way for the Knights for four seasons'.He is also the first player on the boys side to win the award twice. Douma-Sanchez averaged 32.5 points per game this season and highlighted the season with a 60-point performance. He also led the team with 9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per contest. In his career Douma-Sanchez led the Knights to a state championship and a state runner up. The Knights finished the season 15-13 and reached the state tournament.

Sophomore Bella Hines Named Miss Basketball

The Eldorado Eagles star guard has earned the title as the top New Mexico high school player for the 2023 season. Bella Hines has racked up several major division I offers and for good reason. The guard averaged 30 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Eagles finished 14-14 overall and reached the 2023 state tournament. For a career Hines is averaging 26.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She improved in both categories after a stellar freshmen season in 2022.

