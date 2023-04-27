2023 New Mexico Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced
NMPreps.com named the 2023 New Mexico Mr. and Miss Basketball. The award is given to the top male and female basketball player at the conclusion of each season. #nmpreps
Today, we announce the 16th boys and 10th girls player to take home the award. The Mr. and Miss Basketball award is voted on by fans, media, and the NMPreps staff.
Del Norte's Douma-Sanchez the first two-time winner
When it all comes down to one of the all-time best scoring guards in New Mexico high school basketball, Shane Douma-Sanchez will be in the conversation.
The 2023 product, who earlier committed to the University of New Mexico, led the way for the Knights for four seasons'.He is also the first player on the boys side to win the award twice.
Douma-Sanchez averaged 32.5 points per game this season and highlighted the season with a 60-point performance. He also led the team with 9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per contest. In his career Douma-Sanchez led the Knights to a state championship and a state runner up.
The Knights finished the season 15-13 and reached the state tournament.
Sophomore Bella Hines Named Miss Basketball
The Eldorado Eagles star guard has earned the title as the top New Mexico high school player for the 2023 season. Bella Hines has racked up several major division I offers and for good reason.
The guard averaged 30 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Eagles finished 14-14 overall and reached the 2023 state tournament.
For a career Hines is averaging 26.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She improved in both categories after a stellar freshmen season in 2022.
PAST WINNERS BOYS BASKETBALL
2022: William "Duece" Benjamin (Las Cruces HS)
2021: Shane Douma-Sanchez (Del Norte HS)
2020: Gonzalo Carbalan (Las Cruces HS)
2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)
2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)
2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)
2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)
2015: Ryan Jones (Cleveland High School)
2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)
2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)
2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)
2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)
2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)
2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)
2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)
PAST WINNERS - GIRLS BASKETBALL
2022 - Juliana Aragon, Bernalillo HS
2021 - Viane Cumber, Sandia HS
2020 - Katelynn Limardo, Silver HS
2019 - Maiah Rivas, West Mesa HS
2018 - Amiah Smith, Hobbs HS
2017 - Jaedyn De La Cerda, Roswell HS
2016 - Amaya Brown, Cibola HS
2015 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS
2014 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS