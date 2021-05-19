2021 New Mexico Miss Basketball Winner Announced

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the official New Mexico Miss Basketball award.

VIANE CUMBER, 2021 (SANDIA HIGH SCHOOL/ALBUQUERQUE, NM)

One of the top-ranked players in the state of New Mexico takes home the award after a career year. Cumber, a University of New Mexico commit, led the Matadors to a 7-4 record and state tournament appearance.Cumber averaged 26.5 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season. For her career, Cumber had totals of 1,288-points, 545-rebounds, and 154 steals. Join the conversation here.

Past Winners

2020 - Katelynn Limardo, Silver HS

2019 - Maiah Rivas, West Mesa HS

2018 - Amiah Smith, Hobbs HS

2017 - Jaedyn De La Cerda, Roswell HS

2016 - Amaya Brown, Cibola HS

2015 - Danni Williams, Clovis HS