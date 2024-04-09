NMPreps.com proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 New Mexico Mr. and Miss Basketball awards. Bestowed upon the top male and female basketball players at the conclusion of each thrilling season, these honors recognize the outstanding talents that grace the courts of New Mexico. Nominated by coaches, media, and premium members, and voted on by the same esteemed group, these awards represent the pinnacle of basketball excellence in the state. #nmpreps

Today, we celebrate the 17th boys' and 12th girls' players to claim this prestigious accolade. The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are the culmination of fervent fan support, expert analysis from the media, and the discerning eye of the NMPreps staff.

Kenyon Aguino, 2025 (Volcano Vista High School/Albuquerque, NM)

Demonstrating unparalleled skill and leadership as a junior forward, Aguino propelled the Hawks to an extraordinary 30-1 record and secured their third consecutive Class 5A state title. Aguino's impact was felt across the court, averaging an impressive 22.7 points, 11 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. With two Gatorade Player of the Year awards to his name, Aguino stands as one of the premier talents in New Mexico high school basketball. His sights are set on guiding the Hawks to a historic third title in the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

Sydney Benally, 2025 (Sandia High School/Albuquerque, NM)

A shining example of excellence on and off the court, Benally played a pivotal role in the Matadors' triumphant journey to the 2024 5A New Mexico high school basketball state championship. Her leadership and versatility were evident throughout the season, as she averaged an impressive 21.5 points, 4 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game. In the championship game, Benally delivered a standout performance, scoring 35 points and grabbing 7 rebounds to secure the victory. Her remarkable contributions continued throughout the state tournament, where she consistently showcased her talent with impressive scoring performances. Benally's unwavering dedication and skill made her a standout presence on the court all season long, earning her well-deserved recognition as the 2024 Miss Basketball.