Volcano Vista Outlasts Sandia in Overtime Thriller to Capture Fourth Title

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - THE PIT – The battle for the Class 5A state championship wasn’t just about the two best teams in New Mexico high school basketball. It was a family affair. Volcano Vista head coach Greg Brown, looking to guide the Hawks to their fourth consecutive title, faced off against his brother, Sandia head coach Danny Brown, still searching for his first state championship. In a game defined by defensive intensity, dramatic momentum swings, and a wild finish, it was Greg’s squad that once again emerged victorious.

No. 1 Volcano Vista survived a furious Sandia rally, a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation, and a tense overtime battle to secure a 60-53 victory Saturday at The Pit, solidifying its dynasty with a fourth straight blue trophy.

The championship game started with both teams struggling to find an offensive rhythm. A slow, defensive first quarter saw both squads shoot under 25%, with the score knotted at just 6-6 after eight minutes. Sandia briefly took the lead early in the second, but Volcano Vista responded with a surge. Hudson Brown, the coach’s son, drained a three-pointer to put the Hawks ahead, followed by another triple from Rian Gonzales to close out the half with a 22-16 Volcano Vista advantage.

The second half delivered the fireworks. Sandia’s Isaiah Brown came alive in the third quarter, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to fuel a Matador surge. Freshman standout Gad Harris followed with a three of his own, and suddenly, Sandia had stormed ahead 29-26. The game remained a battle of counterpunches, with Thomas Adams drilling a three for Sandia before David Lunn and Kenyon Aguino responded for the Hawks. By the end of the third, Volcano Vista clung to a 36-34 lead, setting up an electrifying final period.

The fourth quarter saw both teams trade clutch plays, but it was Sandia that delivered in the final minutes. Down 51-45 after a deep three from Brown, the Matadors roared back. Zaire Ndyabagye buried two huge three-pointers, tying the game at 51 with just a minute remaining. Sandia’s defense then rose to the occasion, forcing a critical charge on Aguino with 2:26 left, giving the Matadors a chance to take the lead.

With the clock winding down, Sandia had one final shot at a championship-winning moment. A steal led to a wide-open look for Brown in the closing seconds, but his potential game-winner rimmed out, sending the championship battle into overtime.

In the extra period, Volcano Vista showed why it has been the state’s dominant force. Gonzales knocked down a clutch three to open OT, and Aguino followed with two free throws to put the Hawks ahead 56-51. Sandia continued to force turnovers but failed to capitalize, missing key shots that could have kept them in the game. Lunn, steady as ever, iced the game at the free-throw line, and the Hawks closed out a 60-53 victory to claim yet another state championship.

Lunn led Volcano Vista with 19 points, showcasing his poise in the biggest moments. Aguino added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Gonzales finished with 10. Brown, who hit crucial shots early in the game, finished with nine points, and Evan Accilien pulled down nine rebounds to help control the paint.

Sandia was led by Adams with 17 points, while Ndyabagye and Harris contributed 15 and 14, respectively. Brown finished with seven, and the Matadors had only four players score in the game. Despite forcing multiple turnovers late, Sandia’s inability to convert on its opportunities proved costly in the final moments.

The championship marked Greg Brown’s fourth in a row with Volcano Vista and his fifth overall. For Sandia, the loss was another painful championship defeat, but the Matadors proved they could go toe-to-toe with the best.

In a game where every possession mattered, every shot was contested, and every play had championship implications, Volcano Vista once again found a way. The Hawks continue their reign over New Mexico basketball, cementing their place as one of the greatest dynasties the state has ever seen.

