Week 5: Top Player Performances in New Mexico High School Girls Basketball

The fifth week of New Mexico high school girls basketball showcased outstanding individual and team performances across the state, with standout efforts from top-ranked players and rising stars alike. From dominant wins to hard-fought battles, here’s a comprehensive look at the week’s most impressive contributions.

Valencia started the week strong with a 43-39 victory over Centennial. Senior guard Jadyn Montoya led the Jaguars with 20 points, while junior Francesca Otero added 10 points. Farmington displayed their depth in a 63-20 win over Texas-El Paso El Dorado, with juniors Chenoa Parrish (14 points), Kjani Anitelu (13 points), and Caris Dale (11 points) leading the charge.

Top-ranked Sandia continued their dominance with a 57-39 win over Los Lunas, powered by senior Sydney Benally’s stellar 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Fellow seniors Nadia Randall and Hope Giddings chipped in with 12 and 9 points, respectively.

On Friday, Farmington secured a 69-60 win over Texas-Riverside in Hobbs, with Parrish (18 points), Anitelu (15 points), and Dale (12 points) combining for 45 points. Las Cruces followed suit with a commanding 63-23 victory over El Dorado (Texas), led by 17 points from Bethzy Quinones and 15 points from Danae Pacheco.

Hope Christian’s Bri Bishop, a promising sophomore, posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 44-29 win over Shiprock.