Week 5: Top Player Performances in New Mexico High School Girls Basketball

The fifth week of New Mexico high school girls basketball showcased outstanding individual and team performances across the state, with standout efforts from top-ranked players and rising stars alike. From dominant wins to hard-fought battles, here’s a comprehensive look at the week’s most impressive contributions.

Thursday and Friday Highlights

Valencia started the week strong with a 43-39 victory over Centennial. Senior guard Jadyn Montoya led the Jaguars with 20 points, while junior Francesca Otero added 10 points. Farmington displayed their depth in a 63-20 win over Texas-El Paso El Dorado, with juniors Chenoa Parrish (14 points), Kjani Anitelu (13 points), and Caris Dale (11 points) leading the charge.

Top-ranked Sandia continued their dominance with a 57-39 win over Los Lunas, powered by senior Sydney Benally’s stellar 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Fellow seniors Nadia Randall and Hope Giddings chipped in with 12 and 9 points, respectively.

On Friday, Farmington secured a 69-60 win over Texas-Riverside in Hobbs, with Parrish (18 points), Anitelu (15 points), and Dale (12 points) combining for 45 points. Las Cruces followed suit with a commanding 63-23 victory over El Dorado (Texas), led by 17 points from Bethzy Quinones and 15 points from Danae Pacheco.

Hope Christian’s Bri Bishop, a promising sophomore, posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 44-29 win over Shiprock.

Goddard Rockets Shine Across Three Games

On Thursday, Goddard dominated Shiprock, led by a stellar performance from Carmen Grado, who recorded 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Aubrie Bolaños contributed across the board with 9 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals, while Jazmin De Leon rounded out the effort with 7 points, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

Friday’s matchup against Deming saw balanced contributions once again. Jazmin De Leon posted 12 points, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds. Natalie Hardwick anchored the team with a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. Aubrie Bolaños added 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

In Saturday’s game against Lovington, Carmen Grado led the Rockets with 18 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Natalie Hardwick continued her strong play with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 blocks, while Aubrie Bolaños contributed 12 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals.

Saturday Standouts

Sandia capped their week with a 76-36 victory over Catalina Foothills (Tucson, Arizona). Senior Sydney Benally showcased her versatility with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists, while freshman Kaiyah Benally added 14 points and 7 steals.

Hope Christian’s Mia Bishop recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a hard-fought 40-30 loss to Albuquerque Academy.

Las Cruces edged Piedra Vista 49-45, with standout contributions from seniors Bethzy Quinones (13 points, 4 steals) and juniors Sofia Herrera and Jaysha Hawkins (10 points each).

Valencia capped their week with a 51-28 win over Organ Mountain, led by Montoya’s 22 points, 4 assists, and 8 steals. Juniors Savannah Saavedra and Francesca Otero added crucial support.

Clovis earned a thrilling 44-42 victory over Caprock (Texas), with standout efforts from junior Brynn Petner (14 points), senior Amanda De La Rosa (11 points), and sophomore Kerrington Goff (10 points).

