{{ timeAgo('2022-12-06 06:26:16 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 New Mexico High School Football Receiver of the Year Finalists

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Voting starts for the 2022 New Mexico high school football receiver of the year. #nmpreps

2022 Reciever of the Year finalists 

Ian Sanchez - La Cueva - 1,376 yards and 20 TDs

Drew Perez - Bloomfield - 1,102 yards and 17 TDs

Kaden Trevino - Hobbs - 1,052 yards and 13 TDs

Peyton Greathouse - Artesia - 1,309 yards and 12 TDs

Nic Trujillo - Cleveland - 1,165 yards and 20 TDs

Branden Castillo - Cibola - 1,043 yards and 8 TDs

Chris Johnson - West Mesa - 1,043 yards and 13 TDs

Latavious Morris - Atrisco Heritage - 811 yards and 8 TDs

Ashton Thompson - Eunice - 770 yards and 13 TDs

Tristan Cordova - Volcano Vista - 1,156 yards and 11 TDs

VOTE TODAY - ENTER THE POLL HERE

{{ article.author_name }}