2022 New Mexico High School Football Receiver of the Year Finalists
Voting starts for the 2022 New Mexico high school football receiver of the year. #nmpreps
2022 Reciever of the Year finalists
Ian Sanchez - La Cueva - 1,376 yards and 20 TDs
Drew Perez - Bloomfield - 1,102 yards and 17 TDs
Kaden Trevino - Hobbs - 1,052 yards and 13 TDs
Peyton Greathouse - Artesia - 1,309 yards and 12 TDs
Nic Trujillo - Cleveland - 1,165 yards and 20 TDs
Branden Castillo - Cibola - 1,043 yards and 8 TDs
Chris Johnson - West Mesa - 1,043 yards and 13 TDs
Latavious Morris - Atrisco Heritage - 811 yards and 8 TDs
Ashton Thompson - Eunice - 770 yards and 13 TDs
Tristan Cordova - Volcano Vista - 1,156 yards and 11 TDs