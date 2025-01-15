2024 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year: Brendan Cochrane, Cleveland HS

NMPreps is proud to announce Brendan Cochrane, senior linebacker from Cleveland High School, as the 2024 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year. Cochrane, a standout player in the Class of 2025, was instrumental in leading Cleveland to the 2024 Class 6A state championship, capping off an exceptional season with this prestigious honor.can
Cochrane's impact on the field was undeniable. The 5'11", 208-pound linebacker recorded 24 solo tackles, 28 assists, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defensive success. His ability to read plays, make crucial stops, and rally his teammates earned him the respect of both his team and opponents.
Cochrane captured 50.6% of the votes, securing the top spot in a competitive field of nominees. His leadership and consistency were pivotal in Cleveland’s championship run, leaving a lasting legacy for the Storm program. Congratulations to Brendan Cochrane on being named the 2024 NMPreps Linebacker of the Year!
Runner-Up
Mason Posa, 2025, La Cueva High School: Posa was a force for the Bears’ defense, finishing the season with 85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 touchdowns. His contributions helped La Cueva achieve an impressive 12-1 record, earning him 21.7% of the votes.
Joele Griego, St. Michael's High School: Griego’s outstanding defensive performance earned him 8.7% of the votes, making him a key contributor to St. Michael's success this season.
Tristan Davis, Hobbs High School: Davis rounded out the top contenders with 8.7% of the votes, showcasing his talent and leadership on the field for Hobbs.