2024 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year: Brendan Cochrane, Cleveland HS

NMPreps is proud to announce Brendan Cochrane, senior linebacker from Cleveland High School, as the 2024 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year. Cochrane, a standout player in the Class of 2025, was instrumental in leading Cleveland to the 2024 Class 6A state championship, capping off an exceptional season with this prestigious honor.can

Cochrane's impact on the field was undeniable. The 5'11", 208-pound linebacker recorded 24 solo tackles, 28 assists, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defensive success. His ability to read plays, make crucial stops, and rally his teammates earned him the respect of both his team and opponents. Cochrane captured 50.6% of the votes, securing the top spot in a competitive field of nominees. His leadership and consistency were pivotal in Cleveland’s championship run, leaving a lasting legacy for the Storm program. Congratulations to Brendan Cochrane on being named the 2024 NMPreps Linebacker of the Year!

Runner-Up