Week 7 Standouts: Top 60 Player Performances in New Mexico HS Basketball

Week 7 of New Mexico high school basketball delivered standout performances from players across the state, showcasing their skills in crucial matchups. From dominant stat lines, these top 60 players made their mark during the week of January 6-11.

Kenyon Aguino (2025) Volcano Vista 31 points, 13 rebounds win over Hobbs. David Lunn (2027) finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds. Abraham Pena (2025) scored 16 points for Hobbs. Jarius Turrubiates (2025) added 13 points

Valencia secured a key victory over 5A Centennial on Tuesday evening, led by sophomore Carin Bustillos' breakout performance, recording a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Junior Jared Porter added solid support with 12 points to help seal the win.

Hunter Butler continues his hot steak with 14 points in the Bears key win over Albuquerque, 35-33.

Guard Remy Albrecht (2025) has been a scoring machine this season, he scored 27 points in the opening round win over Highland. Post player Psalmon Kegler (2025) added 10 points and 10 boards.

Rio Rancho was led by Noah Lovato's (2027) 21 points in the Rams thrashing of Eldorado, 89-59.

Isaiah Brown led the way for Sandia with an impressive stat line of 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in their victory over Rio Grande. Zaire Ndyabagye contributed a solid 11 points and seven rebounds, while Lavodrick Hogues added 11 points, knocking down 3-of-4 from three-point range. In a balanced team effort, all 12 Sandia players scored in the game in their win over Rio Grande.

Bryant Scales, a junior, led the Legacy Academy Silverbacks with 17 points in their 53-50 victory over the Rehoboth Christian Lynx on Monday night. Senior Dallas Baca contributed 14 points, while fellow senior Daniel Tavarez came close to a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds.