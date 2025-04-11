NMPreps Week 8: Friday Five Must-See Games

District races are heating up across the state as teams begin t separate themselves from the pack. With playoff seeding implications and regional bragging rights on the line, here are five can’t-miss matchups this Friday in New Mexico high school baseball.

No. 7 (5A) Volcano Vista (12-7) at No. 3 (5A) Cleveland (13-6)

District 1-5A gets a heavyweight clash between two Top-10 powers. Cleveland has been a strong team the last two weeks and brings a deep rotation and power at the plate. Volcano Vista is coming off a huge extra-inning win over Piedra Vista and will lean on its momentum and pitching depth. Expect a close, playoff style atmosphere in Rio Rancho.

No. 5 (5A) Cibola (13-6) at No. 12 (5A) Farmington (13-6)

Two teams with identical records and explosive offenses meet in this District 1-5A showdown. Cibola has been rising in the rankings behind a red-hot offense while Farmington is looking to bounce back after recent stumbles. The outcome of this one could play a big role in final district standings and seeding.

No. 8 (5A) Piedra Vista (13-6) at No. 4 (5A) Rio Rancho (15-4)

Piedra Vista suffered a tough 8-inning loss earlier in the week and now has to travel to face a Rio Rancho team that’s been tough home. The Rams are 15-4 and climbing, with one of the top resumes in 5A. A bounceback win for PV would shake up the district race, while a Rio Rancho victory could solidify their top-four status.

No. 1 (4A) Artesia (11-5) at No. 2 (5A) Carlsbad (12-5)

This is the game of the night. Two traditional powerhouses square off in a battle of southeast New Mexico bragging rights. Artesia, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, while Carlsbad, the No. 2 team in 5A, boasts a deep lineup and experience against tough competition.

No. 3 (4A) Grants (10-5) at No. 9 (4A) Belen (12-6)

Don’t sleep on this critical District 5-4A matchup. Grants has been solid behind steady pitching and timely offense, while Belen has quietly put together a strong season and looks to defend its home turf. With both teams in the top ten of 4A, the winner takes a major step forward in the district title chase.