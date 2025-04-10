New Mexico HS Baseball Rankings: Class 5A

This week’s look at the Week 8 New Mexico high school baseball Class 5A rankings features a new No. 1 in La Cueva, while 1-5A continues to provide heavyweight matchups with playoff-level intensity every night.

No. 1 La Cueva (14-3 overall)

The Bears take over the top spot after another dominant week, steamrolling Rio Grande 18-1 and sweeping Manzano in a doubleheader, 11-0 and 16-5. La Cueva is hot, and right now.

No. 2 Carlsbad (12-5 overall)

Took care of business in two rivalry games vs. 4A Goddard, winning 11-1 and 3-2. The Cavemen are battle-tested.

Continuing with Nos. 3 to 12 and Bubble Teams