New Mexico HS Baseball Rankings: Class 4A

This weeks look at the Week 8 New Mexico high school baseball rankings highlights red hot streaks from Artesia, Bloomfield, and St. Pius X, while district play continues to separate contenders from pretenders across the state.
No. 1 Artesia Bulldogs (11-5, 0-0)
The Bulldogs continue to lead the 4A field with three straight wins, including a doubleheader sweep of 5A Hobbs (6-3, 16-13) and a 14-0 shutout of Roswell. They haven’t started district play yet, but their resume remains the strongest in 4A.
No. 2 Bloomfield Bobcats (14-5, 3-0)
Bloomfield has dominated in District 1-4A, racking up three consecutive run-rule wins: 10-0 over Shiprock, 11-0 over Gallup, and a massive 25-0 win in a Shiprock rematch. The Bobcats are trending in the right direction.
No. 3 St. Pius X Sartans (10-10, 3-0)
The Sartans are surging after enduring the toughest non-district slate in 4A. Since defeating Albuquerque Academy 10-3, they’ve started District 5-4A with a perfect 3-0 mark, beating Belen (9-4), Grants (3-1), and Valencia (12-1).