Published Jan 12, 2025
University of New Mexico Lobos Football 2024 Recruiting
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

LoboLand: Where the pack comes to howl! Dive into non-stop University of New Mexico Lobos talk, featuring the latest recruiting updates, transfer portal news, and much more.

Advertisement
2024 RECRUITING
PlayerPositionHigh School/HometownCollege

Toa Faavae

QB

De La Salle (Calif.)

Keagan Johnson

WR

Kansas State

Dorian Thomas

TE

Arizona

Continue Reading

Recruiting News & Commitments