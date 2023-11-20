NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.

CARDINALS

Record: 10-2 overall, 3-1 District 2-3A

Recent Performance:

The Robertson Cardinals enter the 2023 3A State Championship game with a remarkable 5-game win streak, showcasing their resilience and determination. Having scored 380 points throughout the season while allowing only 115 points, the Cardinals have proven their prowess on both sides of the ball. Their only setbacks this season came against St. Michael's (21-0) and Santa Rosa (27-24).

Path to the State Championship:

The Cardinals secured their spot in the championship game through an impressive journey in the playoffs. They convincingly defeated the 7-seed Socorro (45-13) in the quarterfinals and overcame the 3-seed Cobre (16-7) in the semifinals.

Last State Championship Game Appearance:

Robertson's last appearance in the state championship game was in 2021 when they claimed the title against the St. Michael's Horsemen with a decisive 28-7 victory in Las Vegas (NM). Under the guidance of Head Coach Leroy Gonzalez, the Cardinals have established themselves as a force in New Mexico high school football.

Head Coach: Leroy Gonzalez:

Coach Gonzalez has led the Robertson Cardinals to two state championships, the first in 2013 against Silver (13-12) and the most recent in 2021. Despite facing challenges in the following years, including four consecutive losses in state championship games from 2015 to 2018, Coach Gonzalez has consistently built competitive and resilient teams.

Recent History Vs Opponent:

While the Cardinals suffered a recent loss to St. Michael's in the 2023 season (21-0), their history against this opponent reveals a competitive edge. In 2022, they secured a 28-20 victory against St. Michael's in Santa Fe, and in 2021, they went 2-0, defeating them 44-7 in the district season and again in the state championship.

Key Offensive Players:

QB Jesse James Gonzales (2025):An outstanding dual-threat quarterback, Gonzales has showcased his abilities with 1,296 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 917 rushing yards, and 8 rushing touchdowns this season. Paul Duran (2025):Contributing to the ground game, Duran has added 334 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns to the Cardinals' offensive arsenal. Mateo Contreras (2024):A versatile player, Contreras has 353 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, along with 169 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. Receivers Nathaniel Gonzales (2025), Elijah Ortiz (2026), and Quick Cordova (2024) have formed a dynamic receiving corps, with Gonzales leading in receiving yards (573) and touchdowns (7).

Key Defensive Players:

Paul Duran (2025):A standout on both ends, Duran leads the team with 80 total tackles, showcasing his defensive prowess.Nathaniel Gonzales (2025):With 64 total tackles, Gonzales has been a reliable force on the defensive side of the ball. Jesse James Gonzales (2025):The quarterback also excels defensively with 61 total tackles, contributing to the team's well-rounded performance. Elijah Martinez (2024) and Dmario Gallegos (2024):Providing depth on defense with 60 and 59 total tackles, respectively. Elijah Ortiz (2026) and Mateo Contreras (2024): Ortiz leads the team in interceptions with 5, while Contreras contributes 4 interceptions with 93 INT yards.

Outlook and Strengths:

The Robertson Cardinals enter the state championship game with a balanced and potent offensive attack, led by the dual-threat capabilities of Jesse James Gonzales. The team's resilience, as evidenced by their rebound from early-season setbacks, showcases their mental toughness. On the defensive side, the Cardinals boast a mix of experience and playmaking ability, with standout performers in crucial positions. The Robertson Cardinals, under the experienced leadership of Coach Leroy Gonzalez, enter the 2023 3A State Championship with a well-balanced and resilient team. Jesse James Gonzales' dual-threat capabilities add a dynamic element to the offense, complemented by the versatility of playmakers like Paul Duran and Mateo Contreras. Defensively, the Cardinals boast a sturdy lineup, led by key contributors such as Duran, Gonzales, and Elijah Ortiz.

What to Watch For: