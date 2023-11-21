2023 3A State Championship Team Preview: No. 1 St. Michael's Horsemen
NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.
HORSEMEN
Recent: The Horsemen ride into the state championship on a six-game win streak. They've averaged 27 points per game, scoring a total of 324 points, while allowing an average of 14 points per game, totaling 168 points against.
Bid: Automatic - District 2-3A Champion
Path to the State Championship: As the 1-seed, the Horsemen secured their spot in the final by defeating 9-seed Raton 21-14 in the quarterfinals and dominating 5-seed New Mexico Military 41-0 in the semifinals.
Last State Championship Game Appearance: St. Michael's has appeared in the last two state championship games. They fell short last season against Ruidoso (12-0) in Santa Fe and, in 2021, lost to this year's opponent, the Robertson Cardinals, 28-7.
Head Coach: Joey Fernandez, the 8th winningest head coach in New Mexico high school football history, boasts an impressive record of 190-71 overall. Leading the Horsemen since 2002, he has guided them to seven state championship games, securing victories in 2003, 2007, and 2012.
Recent History Vs Opponent: St. Michael's claimed victory over Robertson this season with a decisive 21-0 win in Las Vegas (NM), breaking a three-game losing streak dating back to 2021 and ending a five-game skid since 2018.
Horsemen Offense
Reed Bass (2025):The quarterback has shown significant growth this season, amassing 1,150 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
Soren Annon (2025):Leading the rushing attack with 667 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.
Matthias Duran (2024):A two-way threat with 551 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and a formidable presence on defense.
Isaiah Dominiguez (2026):A versatile running back with 355 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 160 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns.
Lucas Gurule (2024): A standout receiver with 463 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
Horsemen Defense
Pete Johnson (2026): A force on the defensive line with 76 total tackles, 10 TFL, and 1 sack.
Joele Griego (2025): Linebacker with 56 total tackles, 7 TFL, and 2 sacks.
Ryan Hunt (2027): Dominant defensive lineman with 55 total tackles, 9 TFL, and 10 sacks.
Sabiani Rios-Guevara (2025): A ball-hawking defensive back with 7 interceptions.
Brayden Hollis (2026): A two-way standout with 3 interceptions, 163 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns.
Outlook & Strengths
St. Michael's enters the state championship game with confidence, riding a six-game win streak and determined to claim the title. Three key strengths for the Horsemen include a formidable defensive line led by Hunt and Duran, an explosive offensive trio in Bass, Annon, and Gurule, and a well-coached team guided by the experienced Joey Fernandez.
This championship clash, most likely at the neutral site of Ivan Head Stadium, presents another opportunity for St. Michael's to showcase their prowess and secure a championship victory against the familiar foe, the Robertson Cardinals.
Strengths:
Powerful and Versatile Running Backs: Matthias Duran (2024): A powerhouse in the backfield, Duran's robust running style and strength make him a formidable force, capable of breaking tackles and gaining tough yards. Soren Annon (2025): Known for his ability to make explosive long runs, Annon provides the Horsemen with a dynamic ground game, adding the potential for game-changing plays. Isaiah Dominiguez (2026): Displaying exceptional agility and elusiveness, Dominiguez is the shifty back who can break out for significant gains, offering a versatile threat to opposing defenses.
Dominant Defensive Line: Ryan Hunt (2027): A force on the defensive line, Hunt's 10 sacks and 9 tackles for loss (TFL) showcase his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
Dynamic Offensive Weapons: Reed Bass (2025): The quarterback has shown significant development, amassing 1,150 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns, making him a key offensive playmaker. Lucas Gurule (2024): A standout receiver, Gurule's 463 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns highlight his ability to stretch the field and find the end zone. Brayden Hollis (2026): Contributing 3 interceptions and excelling on both sides of the ball, Hollis brings versatility to the team, making impactful plays on defense and offense.