NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.

Recent: The Horsemen ride into the state championship on a six-game win streak. They've averaged 27 points per game, scoring a total of 324 points, while allowing an average of 14 points per game, totaling 168 points against.

Bid: Automatic - District 2-3A Champion

Path to the State Championship: As the 1-seed, the Horsemen secured their spot in the final by defeating 9-seed Raton 21-14 in the quarterfinals and dominating 5-seed New Mexico Military 41-0 in the semifinals.

Last State Championship Game Appearance: St. Michael's has appeared in the last two state championship games. They fell short last season against Ruidoso (12-0) in Santa Fe and, in 2021, lost to this year's opponent, the Robertson Cardinals, 28-7.

Head Coach: Joey Fernandez, the 8th winningest head coach in New Mexico high school football history, boasts an impressive record of 190-71 overall. Leading the Horsemen since 2002, he has guided them to seven state championship games, securing victories in 2003, 2007, and 2012.

Recent History Vs Opponent: St. Michael's claimed victory over Robertson this season with a decisive 21-0 win in Las Vegas (NM), breaking a three-game losing streak dating back to 2021 and ending a five-game skid since 2018.