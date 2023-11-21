NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.

NO. 4 PORTALES RAMS

Record: 11-1 overall, 2-1 District 4-4A Bid: At-Large

Path to the State Championship: In the quarterfinals, the Rams secured a convincing 17-0 victory against 5-seed Bernalillo at home. They followed up with a remarkable 28-21 win over 1-seed Bloomfield in the semifinals, setting the stage for a district rematch in the championship game.

Last State Championship Game Appearance: The Rams' most recent state championship victory was in 2019, when they claimed the title with a commanding 23-0 win over Bloomfield High School.

Head Coach: Jaime Ramirez, boasting a 2-0 record in state championship games, led the Rams to victory in 2019 and 2016 over Robertson (43-14). Ramirez brings a wealth of experience and a winning legacy to the championship showdown.

Recent History Vs Opponent: Over the past three years, the Rams have faced Lovington in a district showdown with Lovington taking the first game, 29-21, on October 27th. Lovington secured victories in both encounters in 2022 and also in 2021, initiating a five-game win streak over the three years.

Offensive Players to Watch: Paxton Culpepper (2025):The star quarterback has been a dual-threat with 2,357 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 498 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Zach Radloff (2023):A key contributor in the ground game with 449 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Receiving Trio: The senior receiving trio of Zane Mayberry (939 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns), Braden Beck (637 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns), and Andru Ontiveros (435 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns) has been instrumental in the Rams' dynamic offense.

Defensive Players: Manny Chavez (2025):The standout linebacker boasts impressive defensive stats, including 140 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and 9 sacks. Layton Faust (2024):Another impactful linebacker contributing with 64 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 13 TFL, and 6 sacks.Devin Diaz (2024):Linebacker Diaz has made his mark with 57 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, and a team-high 12 interceptions. Tommy Lopez (2025):The defensive back has showcased his ball-hawking skills with 7 interceptions this season. Nehemiah Yorfee (2024): The defensive end has been a force with 4 sacks on the season.

Strengths to Watch: 1. Explosive Offensive Trio:The Rams feature a potent offensive trio in Culpepper, Radloff, and the senior receiving corps. Culpepper's dual-threat abilities, combined with the ground game prowess of Radloff, provide versatility and unpredictability for opposing defenses. 2. Playmaking Linebackers:With playmaking linebackers like Manny Chavez, Layton Faust, and Devin Diaz, the Rams boast a dynamic defensive core that can disrupt opponents' offensive strategies and create turnovers. 3. Championship Experience: Head Coach Jaime Ramirez brings championship experience to the team, having led the Rams to victory in 2019. This experience can provide composure and confidence in high-stakes situations, a valuable asset in a state championship game. As the Rams gear up for the championship clash against No. 2 Lovington, their explosive offense, playmaking defense, and championship pedigree position them as formidable contenders in the 2023 4A State Championship. Join the Conversation: Comment Here

