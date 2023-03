Recaps and highlights from the 2023 New Mexico high school boys basketball state championships. #nmpreps

No. 1 Pecos 52, No. 2 Academy for Technology and the Classics 49 - Final

Recap: After trailing 31-20 at the half the Pecos Panthers used a 16-2 run to secure another state championship. Jodaiah Padilla led the way for the Pecos Panthers with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Zachary Fox also in double-figures finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds. The Panthers finish the season 28-3 and 2A state champions.

Rocky Miller, 19 points, and Julian Bernardino, 12 points, finished the game in double-digits for ATC. The Phoenix end the season 26-7 overall.