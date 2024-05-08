2024 New Mexico High School Baseball State Playoffs: 2A & 1A Team Profiles
NMPreps intern Andres Grine provides comprehensive team profiles for the 2024 New Mexico high school state playoffs, offering insights into each participating team. From key players to team history, Grine's analysis delves into the strengths and potential of each squad for this postseason journey. #nmpreps
State Home: 2024 New Mexico High School Baseball
2A NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
2A First Round - May 8th
No. 1 Santa Rosa Lions
Seed: No. 1
Location: Santa Rosa, NM
District: 6-2A
Head Coach: James Sanchez
2024 Record: 21-2 overall, 8-1 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Rehoboth Christian 7-0)
State Championships: 1981
Entering the Playoffs: 4 game win streak
Outlook: Santa Rosa has been dominating all of 2A and running up the score while doing it—the Lions average around 13.6 runs per game. The attack is led by Joshua Cordova, Jykub Gage, and Nicolas Chavez. This will be hard for any team to stop in the playoffs.
How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals
No. 2 Loving Falcons
Seed: No. 2
Location: Loving, NM
District: 4-2A
Head Coach: Poli Hernandez
2024 Record: 16-2 overall, 5-0 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Tularosa 11-8)
State Championships: 2009, 2008, 2004, 2003, 1993, 1991
Entering the Playoffs: 6 game win streak
Outlook: The Falcons have played a pretty easy schedule and will have to continue to prove themselves. Led by Ayden Leyva and Nathaniel Collins, on offense, they have to drive more runs against tough opponents. Their pitching has been impressive this season, and it is their strongest force against teams. Led by Bobby Parraz, Exodus Fierro, and Collins, they will need to continue to shut down offenses to win another state title.
How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals
No. 3 Tularosa Wildcats
Seed: No. 3
Location: Tularosa, NM
District: 3-2A
Head Coach: Patrick Garcia
2024 Record: 16-8 overall, 9-0 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, won 2A State championship (Rehoboth Christian 6-3)
State Championships: 2023, 2000, 1988, 1986
Entering the Playoffs: 11-game win streak
Outlook: The Wildcats will be looking to repeat after defeating Rehoboth Christian last season. Tularosa has won big games against Capitan, Hatch Valley, Hot Springs, and Loving. However, they could not defeat Santa Rosa, losing significantly. Davin Mendez and Jalen Randall lead them. On the mound, they are led by Danner Daugherty.
How far can they go? Semifinals or State Championship
No. 4 Menaul/Oak Grove Owls
Seed: No. 4
Location: Albuquerque, NM
District: 1-2A
Head Coach: Jay Rush
2024 Record: 19-5 overall, 7-1 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Tularosa 7-2)
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 7 game win streak
Outlook: Menaul has had a solid season while playing some tough competition. Defeating Bosque, Raton, and Socorro. If they play the same way they have been, they have a good chance of making a run.
How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals
No. 5 McCurdy Bobcats
Seed: No. 5
Location: Espanola, NM
District: 5-2A
Head Coach: Ian Maestas
2024 Record: 17-8-1 overall, 11-0-1 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Rehoboth Christian 14-5)
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak
Outlook: The Bobcats challenged themselves with tough competition, playing teams like Santa Fe Indian and East Mountain. McCurdy had a good win against Laguna Acoma earlier in the season. McCurdy has a high-powered offense led by Celestino Salazar-Archuleta, Thomas Bolton, Carlos Garcia, and Jeremaya Roybal. However, their pitching needs to improve if they want to win it all.
How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals
No. 6 Eunice Cardinals
Seed: No. 6
Location: Eunice, NM
District: 4-2A
Head Coach: Tyler Almager
2024 Record: 9-11 overall, 3-2 district
2023 Record (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Loving 7-2)
State Championships 2022, 2015, 2010, 1997, 1995, 1975, 1974, 1972, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1968, 1967, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1962,
Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Loving 7-2)
Outlook: The Cardinals have an extremely rich sports history and hope to add another one. They have played the toughest schedule in 2A. They are led by Braelon Jeter and Billy Blevins, who supply the runs for the Cardinals. On the mound, they are led by Ethan Wilson. Eunice had big wins over Capitan and Jal. Eunice will be looking to add their 21st state title this time around.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals to Semifinals
No. 7 Rehoboth Christian Lynx
Seed: No. 7
Location: Rehoboth, NM
District: 1-2A
Head Coach: Ken Zylstra
2024 Record: 10-10 overall, 6-2 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 2A State Championship (Tularosa 6-3)
State Championships: None
Outlook: The Lynx will look for another run after their huge run in last season's tournament. Rehoboth has struggled this season, losing to Laguna Acoma, Navajo Prep, and Santa Rosa. They will need a lot of help from Morgan Arsenault, Kodah Chapman, Jude Christensen, and Trajen West to make another run like they did last season.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
No. 8 Texico Wolverines
Seed: No. 8
Location: Texico, NM
District: 6-2A
Head Coach: Zach Shank
2024 Record: 8-12 overall, 5-4 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Capitan 13-5)
State Championships: 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2005
Entering the Playoffs: 3 game losing streak
Outlook: Texico has been the most dominant team in the 21st century. The Wolverines have had great wins against East Mountian, Pecos, and Jal. Easton Cooper, Daltyn Cain, and Kyle Gonser lead this high-powered offense. However, their pitching has not been great this season, and they must improve to claim another title. This team has a really high ceiling, but they will have to reach that otherwise they will lose in the first round.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals or State Championship
No. 9 Pecos Panthers
Seed: No. 9
Location: Pecos, NM
District: 6-2A
Head Coach: Nick Ruiz
2024 Record: 13-11 overall, 4-5 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Loving 17-2)
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak
Outlook: This season, Pecos has had some solid wins against Texico, Laguna Acoma, and Raton. It is a dark horse candidate to make a deep run in this tournament. A high-powered hitting team led by Nicholas Ruiz Jr., Avenicio Martinez, Daniel Aragon Jr., and Elijah Gonzales. This is a team that could turn some heads in this tournament.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
No. 10 Laguna-Acoma Hawks
Seed: No. 10
Location: New Laguna, NM
District 1-2A
Head Coach: Alfred Herrera
2024 Record: 16-10 overall, 5-3 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Tularosa 11-1)
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 3 game losing streak (Menaul /Oak Grove 12-0)
Outlook: Laguna Acoma has gone to the final many times in its history. However, it has yet to win one. The Hawks had a good win over Rehoboth Christian. They will need a lot more of those to make a push this year. Patrick Smith, Curtis Paytiamo, and Jayden Dailey lead them. They have a solid pitcher in Chawncie Gedman, who will have to make more good appearances to pull off some upsets.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
No. 11 Capitan Tigers
Seed: No. 11
Location: Capitan, NM
District: 3-2A
Head Coach: Jared Sorey
2024 Record: 8-9 overall, 4-5 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Santa Rosa 13-3)
State Championships: 2012, 2011
Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak (Tularosa 8-4)
Outlook: Capitan has had some tough losses against good teams; however, they nearly defeated tough teams like Tularosa and Eunice. The Tigers team is led by Aiden Smith, Jack Emerson-Betti, and Caden Griffen. Their pitching has struggled and must improve to beat top 2A teams.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
No. 12 Mescalero Apache Chiefs
Seed: No. 12
Location: Mescalero, NM
District: 3-2A
Head Coach: Alex Sedillo
2024 Record: 6-17 overall, 3-6 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): None - 3-21 overall, 0-9 district
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak (Lordsburg 9-8)
Outlook: Mescalero sneaks into the playoffs as a 12 seed and will face McCurdy. Mescalero had good wins against Capitan and Hot Springs. Nicholas Yuzos and Nathaniel Duffy lead their offensive attack. The Chiefs hope to win their first state title in the upcoming weeks.
How far can they go? 1st round of 12
1A NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1A First Round - May 8th
No. 1 Logan Longhorns
Seed: No. 1
Location: Logan, NM
District: 3-1A
Head Coach: Kyle Griffiths
2024 Record: 16-4 overall, 7-2 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1A State Championship (Melrose 13-7)
State Championships: 2022, 2021
Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Melrose 4-2)
Outlook: Logan has dominated 1A, defeating Cimarron, Melrose, Grady, and Gateway Christian. Gateway Christian gave them the most trouble, beating Logan twice this season. Their attack at the plate is led by Aydin Kotara, Kaeden Stoner, Jace Jackson, and Mason Wallin. They have a high-powered scoring regime that can blow out any team in the tournament. This team is definitely capable of winning another chip.
How far can they go? State Championship
No. 2 Gateway Christian Warriors
Seed: No. 2
Location: Roswell, NM
District: 2-1A
Head Coach: Jerry Kermode
2024 Record: 13-5 overall, 9-0 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Mesilla Valley Christian School 18-8)
State Championships
2019, 2014, 2008, 2007, 2006
Entering the Playoffs: 9 game win streak
Outlook: Although the Warriors district was easier this season, this team played tough out-of-district opponents and nearly won or did win. Beating teams like Logan twice, Estancia, and only losing to Santa Rosa by 1 run both times they played them. Gateway Christian’s hitting is led by Grady Munson, Ethan Wigley, and Rayford Fulkerson. The Warriors could very well find themselves hoisting the blue trophy this season.
How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals
No. 3 Melrose Buffaloes
Seed: No. 3
Location: Melrose, NM
District: 3-1A
Head Coach: Jared Wilhoit
2024 Record: 11-6 overall, 6-3 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, won 1A State Championship (Logan 13-7)
State Championships: 2023, 2016, 2015
Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak
Outlook: The Buffaloes want to repeat what they did last year, winning the whole thing. Melrose played a tough schedule with some upper-district teams and came out victorious. Defeating Melorse and McCurdy, who are both top seeds in 2A. They could not defeat Santa Rosa, who was the best in 2A. Their hitting is led by Cy Draper, Dathan Yeary, and Mike Cardonita. This is a team that could go back-to-back for the second time in their history.
How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals
No. 4 Mesilla Valley Christian Son Blazers
Seed: No. 4
Location: Las Cruces, NM
District: 1-1A
Head Coach:Jeremy Sullivan
2024 Record: 13-4 overall, 5-1 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Logan 14-4) sem
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak
Outlook: Mesilla Valley is a sneaky team that could defeat some tough teams. They did pretty well playing some 2A teams. They will need more Westin Marr and Davis Coyle production to upset a 1 seed in the semis.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
No. 5 Grady Bronchos
Seed: No. 5
Location: Grady, NM
District: 3-1A
Head Coach: Derrik Neace
2024 Record: 11-5 overall, 4-5 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): 8-10 overall, 2-7 district (no playoffs)
State Championships: None
Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak
Outlook: Grady will definitely be in the playoffs this season, but struggled against district opponents losing to Melrose and Logan by healthy margins. Their biggest win came against Melrose where they won 14-10. However, their pitching will need to improve if they want to find themselves winning their first state title.
How far can they go? Semifinals
No. 6 Magdalena Steers
Seed: No. 6
Location: Magdalena, NM
District: 1-1A
Head Coach: Kyle Candelaria
2024 Record: 8-7 overall, 5-1 district
2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Melrose 14-5)
State Championships: 1990
Entering the Playoffs: 3 game win streak
Outlook: Magdalena is a team that could sneak an upset win in the playoffs this season. They have had great wins against Lordsburg, MVCS, Zuni, and Menaul/ Oak Grove. Javen Tafoya, Joseph Zamora, and Matthew Parker are some players to look out for in this tournament. They will need to make a big difference to upset a team and move on in the playoffs. If they had a better draw, I think they definitely could’ve, but Melrose will be a tough game for them to win.
How far can they go? Quarterfinals
