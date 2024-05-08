NMPreps intern Andres Grine provides comprehensive team profiles for the 2024 New Mexico high school state playoffs, offering insights into each participating team. From key players to team history, Grine's analysis delves into the strengths and potential of each squad for this postseason journey. #nmpreps State Home: 2024 New Mexico High School Baseball

Advertisement

2A NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

No. 1 Santa Rosa Lions

Seed: No. 1 Location: Santa Rosa, NM District: 6-2A Head Coach: James Sanchez 2024 Record: 21-2 overall, 8-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Rehoboth Christian 7-0) State Championships: 1981 Entering the Playoffs: 4 game win streak Outlook: Santa Rosa has been dominating all of 2A and running up the score while doing it—the Lions average around 13.6 runs per game. The attack is led by Joshua Cordova, Jykub Gage, and Nicolas Chavez. This will be hard for any team to stop in the playoffs. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

No. 2 Loving Falcons

Seed: No. 2 Location: Loving, NM District: 4-2A Head Coach: Poli Hernandez 2024 Record: 16-2 overall, 5-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Tularosa 11-8) State Championships: 2009, 2008, 2004, 2003, 1993, 1991 Entering the Playoffs: 6 game win streak Outlook: The Falcons have played a pretty easy schedule and will have to continue to prove themselves. Led by Ayden Leyva and Nathaniel Collins, on offense, they have to drive more runs against tough opponents. Their pitching has been impressive this season, and it is their strongest force against teams. Led by Bobby Parraz, Exodus Fierro, and Collins, they will need to continue to shut down offenses to win another state title. How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals

No. 3 Tularosa Wildcats

Seed: No. 3 Location: Tularosa, NM District: 3-2A Head Coach: Patrick Garcia 2024 Record: 16-8 overall, 9-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, won 2A State championship (Rehoboth Christian 6-3) State Championships: 2023, 2000, 1988, 1986 Entering the Playoffs: 11-game win streak Outlook: The Wildcats will be looking to repeat after defeating Rehoboth Christian last season. Tularosa has won big games against Capitan, Hatch Valley, Hot Springs, and Loving. However, they could not defeat Santa Rosa, losing significantly. Davin Mendez and Jalen Randall lead them. On the mound, they are led by Danner Daugherty. How far can they go? Semifinals or State Championship

No. 4 Menaul/Oak Grove Owls

Seed: No. 4 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 1-2A Head Coach: Jay Rush 2024 Record: 19-5 overall, 7-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Tularosa 7-2) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 7 game win streak Outlook: Menaul has had a solid season while playing some tough competition. Defeating Bosque, Raton, and Socorro. If they play the same way they have been, they have a good chance of making a run. How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals

No. 5 McCurdy Bobcats

Seed: No. 5 Location: Espanola, NM District: 5-2A Head Coach: Ian Maestas 2024 Record: 17-8-1 overall, 11-0-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Rehoboth Christian 14-5) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak Outlook: The Bobcats challenged themselves with tough competition, playing teams like Santa Fe Indian and East Mountain. McCurdy had a good win against Laguna Acoma earlier in the season. McCurdy has a high-powered offense led by Celestino Salazar-Archuleta, Thomas Bolton, Carlos Garcia, and Jeremaya Roybal. However, their pitching needs to improve if they want to win it all. How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals

No. 6 Eunice Cardinals

Seed: No. 6 Location: Eunice, NM District: 4-2A Head Coach: Tyler Almager 2024 Record: 9-11 overall, 3-2 district 2023 Record (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Loving 7-2) State Championships 2022, 2015, 2010, 1997, 1995, 1975, 1974, 1972, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1968, 1967, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1962, Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Loving 7-2) Outlook: The Cardinals have an extremely rich sports history and hope to add another one. They have played the toughest schedule in 2A. They are led by Braelon Jeter and Billy Blevins, who supply the runs for the Cardinals. On the mound, they are led by Ethan Wilson. Eunice had big wins over Capitan and Jal. Eunice will be looking to add their 21st state title this time around. How far can they go? Quarterfinals to Semifinals

No. 7 Rehoboth Christian Lynx

Seed: No. 7 Location: Rehoboth, NM District: 1-2A Head Coach: Ken Zylstra 2024 Record: 10-10 overall, 6-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 2A State Championship (Tularosa 6-3) State Championships: None Outlook: The Lynx will look for another run after their huge run in last season's tournament. Rehoboth has struggled this season, losing to Laguna Acoma, Navajo Prep, and Santa Rosa. They will need a lot of help from Morgan Arsenault, Kodah Chapman, Jude Christensen, and Trajen West to make another run like they did last season. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

No. 8 Texico Wolverines

Seed: No. 8 Location: Texico, NM District: 6-2A Head Coach: Zach Shank 2024 Record: 8-12 overall, 5-4 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Capitan 13-5) State Championships: 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2005 Entering the Playoffs: 3 game losing streak Outlook: Texico has been the most dominant team in the 21st century. The Wolverines have had great wins against East Mountian, Pecos, and Jal. Easton Cooper, Daltyn Cain, and Kyle Gonser lead this high-powered offense. However, their pitching has not been great this season, and they must improve to claim another title. This team has a really high ceiling, but they will have to reach that otherwise they will lose in the first round. How far can they go? Quarterfinals or State Championship

No. 9 Pecos Panthers

Seed: No. 9 Location: Pecos, NM District: 6-2A Head Coach: Nick Ruiz 2024 Record: 13-11 overall, 4-5 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Loving 17-2) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: This season, Pecos has had some solid wins against Texico, Laguna Acoma, and Raton. It is a dark horse candidate to make a deep run in this tournament. A high-powered hitting team led by Nicholas Ruiz Jr., Avenicio Martinez, Daniel Aragon Jr., and Elijah Gonzales. This is a team that could turn some heads in this tournament. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

No. 10 Laguna-Acoma Hawks

Seed: No. 10 Location: New Laguna, NM District 1-2A Head Coach: Alfred Herrera 2024 Record: 16-10 overall, 5-3 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Tularosa 11-1) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 3 game losing streak (Menaul /Oak Grove 12-0) Outlook: Laguna Acoma has gone to the final many times in its history. However, it has yet to win one. The Hawks had a good win over Rehoboth Christian. They will need a lot more of those to make a push this year. Patrick Smith, Curtis Paytiamo, and Jayden Dailey lead them. They have a solid pitcher in Chawncie Gedman, who will have to make more good appearances to pull off some upsets. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

No. 11 Capitan Tigers

Seed: No. 11 Location: Capitan, NM District: 3-2A Head Coach: Jared Sorey 2024 Record: 8-9 overall, 4-5 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Santa Rosa 13-3) State Championships: 2012, 2011 Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak (Tularosa 8-4) Outlook: Capitan has had some tough losses against good teams; however, they nearly defeated tough teams like Tularosa and Eunice. The Tigers team is led by Aiden Smith, Jack Emerson-Betti, and Caden Griffen. Their pitching has struggled and must improve to beat top 2A teams. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

No. 12 Mescalero Apache Chiefs

Seed: No. 12 Location: Mescalero, NM District: 3-2A Head Coach: Alex Sedillo 2024 Record: 6-17 overall, 3-6 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): None - 3-21 overall, 0-9 district State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak (Lordsburg 9-8) Outlook: Mescalero sneaks into the playoffs as a 12 seed and will face McCurdy. Mescalero had good wins against Capitan and Hot Springs. Nicholas Yuzos and Nathaniel Duffy lead their offensive attack. The Chiefs hope to win their first state title in the upcoming weeks. How far can they go? 1st round of 12

1A NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1A First Round - May 8th #3 Melrose vs #6 Magdalena, 3pm - Game Preview & Predictions #4 Mesilla Valley vs #5 Grady, 5pm - Game Preview & Predictions

No. 1 Logan Longhorns

Seed: No. 1 Location: Logan, NM District: 3-1A Head Coach: Kyle Griffiths 2024 Record: 16-4 overall, 7-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1A State Championship (Melrose 13-7) State Championships: 2022, 2021 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Melrose 4-2) Outlook: Logan has dominated 1A, defeating Cimarron, Melrose, Grady, and Gateway Christian. Gateway Christian gave them the most trouble, beating Logan twice this season. Their attack at the plate is led by Aydin Kotara, Kaeden Stoner, Jace Jackson, and Mason Wallin. They have a high-powered scoring regime that can blow out any team in the tournament. This team is definitely capable of winning another chip. How far can they go? State Championship

No. 2 Gateway Christian Warriors

Seed: No. 2 Location: Roswell, NM District: 2-1A Head Coach: Jerry Kermode 2024 Record: 13-5 overall, 9-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Mesilla Valley Christian School 18-8) State Championships 2019, 2014, 2008, 2007, 2006 Entering the Playoffs: 9 game win streak Outlook: Although the Warriors district was easier this season, this team played tough out-of-district opponents and nearly won or did win. Beating teams like Logan twice, Estancia, and only losing to Santa Rosa by 1 run both times they played them. Gateway Christian’s hitting is led by Grady Munson, Ethan Wigley, and Rayford Fulkerson. The Warriors could very well find themselves hoisting the blue trophy this season. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

No. 3 Melrose Buffaloes

Seed: No. 3 Location: Melrose, NM District: 3-1A Head Coach: Jared Wilhoit 2024 Record: 11-6 overall, 6-3 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, won 1A State Championship (Logan 13-7) State Championships: 2023, 2016, 2015 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: The Buffaloes want to repeat what they did last year, winning the whole thing. Melrose played a tough schedule with some upper-district teams and came out victorious. Defeating Melorse and McCurdy, who are both top seeds in 2A. They could not defeat Santa Rosa, who was the best in 2A. Their hitting is led by Cy Draper, Dathan Yeary, and Mike Cardonita. This is a team that could go back-to-back for the second time in their history. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

No. 4 Mesilla Valley Christian Son Blazers

Seed: No. 4 Location: Las Cruces, NM District: 1-1A Head Coach:Jeremy Sullivan 2024 Record: 13-4 overall, 5-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Logan 14-4) sem State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak Outlook: Mesilla Valley is a sneaky team that could defeat some tough teams. They did pretty well playing some 2A teams. They will need more Westin Marr and Davis Coyle production to upset a 1 seed in the semis. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

No. 5 Grady Bronchos

Seed: No. 5 Location: Grady, NM District: 3-1A Head Coach: Derrik Neace 2024 Record: 11-5 overall, 4-5 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): 8-10 overall, 2-7 district (no playoffs) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak Outlook: Grady will definitely be in the playoffs this season, but struggled against district opponents losing to Melrose and Logan by healthy margins. Their biggest win came against Melrose where they won 14-10. However, their pitching will need to improve if they want to find themselves winning their first state title. How far can they go? Semifinals

No. 6 Magdalena Steers