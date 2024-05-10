NMPreps intern Andres Grine provides comprehensive team profiles for the 2024 New Mexico high school state playoffs, offering insights into each participating team. From key players to team history, Grine's analysis delves into the strengths and potential of each squad for this postseason journey. #nmpreps State Home: 2024 New Mexico High School Baseball

3A NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

First Round - May 10th & 11th (Best of 3) #5 Santa Fe Indian vs #12 Zuni, 5:30pm #6 Ruidoso vs #11 Sandia Prep, 5pm #7 Robertson vs #10 Hatch Valley, 4pm #8 West Las Vegas vs #9 Navajo Prep, 5pm

NO. 1 COBRE INDIANS

Seed: No. 1 Location: Bayard, NM District: 3-3A Head Coach: Adrian Acosta 2024 Record: 21-4 overall, 9-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Sandia Prep 5-3) State Championships: 2014, 2013, 2008, 1995, 1985, 1974, 1971 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (El Paso Leadership Academy East) Outlook: Cobre has had a stellar season in district play. They have had big wins over the Chaparral Lobos twice and defeated St. Michael's once. Their district has been relatively weak this season, but they have been stomping all over the teams in their district. The Indians are being led by multiple Seniors on offense, like Cesar Jimenez, Gavin Chuy, Isamel Dominguez, and Niko Trujillo. Cobre is primed for a state championship win they have been missing for a decade. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinal

NO. 2 EAST MOUNTAIN TIMBERWOLVES

Seed: No. 2 Location: Sandia Park, NM District: 4-3A Head Coach: Matthew Garley 2024 Record: 18-7 overall, 11-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinals (Ruidoso 12-2) State Championships: 2012 Entering the Playoffs: 9 game win streak Outlook: East Mountain handled a tough schedule well, almost beating Hope Christian, St. Michael’s, and Bernalillo. However, they won ⅔ games against NMMI. Rylen Radosevich, Logan Aucker, and Charles Birdwell lead their offense. They will need better pitching to make a push in the playoffs; otherwise, they will find themselves losing early when they shouldn’t. How far can they go? Semifinals or State Championship

NO. 3 ST. MICHAEL'S HORSEMEN

Seed: No. 3 Location: Santa Fe, NM District: 2-3A Head Coach: Augustin Ruiz 2024 Record: 17-9 overall, 9-3 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (East Mountain 10-9) State Championships: 2004, 2003 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game winning streak Outlook: St. Michael’s has had a solid season defeating solid opponents like East Mountain, Robertson, West Las Vegas, and Santa Fe Indian. The Horsemen have got solid play out of Elijah Archuleta, John Leeder, Jackson Heath, and Santiago Martinez. St. Michael’s pitching has also been a standout compared to other 3A teams. This is a team primed for a run if their pitching and offense continues to dominate. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

NO. 4 NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE COLTS

Seed: No. 4 Location: Roswell, NM District: 4-3A Head Coach: Brad Blackwell 2024 Record: 16-6 overall, 10-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Ruidoso 5-3) State Championships: 2022, 2002, 2001 Entering the Playoffs: 4 game win streak Outlook: The Colts are a dangerous team to look out for in the playoffs. They defeated 5A team Alamogordo and fellow 4A opponents East Mountain and Ruidoso, and they only lost by 2 to the No. 15 team in the state, the Grants Pirates. NMMI is led by Javier Yepez Galindo, Tegin Maloney, and Grant Maloney. The Colts are a team to look out for to steal the title. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinal

NO. 5 SANTA FE INDIAN BRAVES

Seed: No. 5 Location: Santa Fe, NM District: 2-5A Head Coach: Jude Torres 2024 Record: 18-6 overall, 8-4 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L. 1st round of 16 (Ruidoso 2-1) State Championships: 1989, 1987, 1957 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing steak (West Las Vegas 5-2) Outlook: The Braves are a challenging team, and I don’t think anyone would be happy to have them as their first matchup. Barely losing to St. Michael’s, West Las Vegas, and Cobre by one. Led by Nathaniel Aguilar, Jeremy Martinez, and Kewanletzema. However, they will need to start shutting down teams in the 7th inning in order to win tough games in the tournament. How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals

NO. 6 RUIDOSO WARRIORS

Seed: No. 6 Location: Ruidoso, NM District: 4-3A Head Coach: Chris Barrera 2024 Record: 13-9 overall, 5-7 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 3A State Championship (Sandia Prep 6-5) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak (NMMI 11-1) Outlook: Ruidoso will be looking to repeat their Cinderella run from last tournament, which they can do with two of their Seniors, Gabriel Johnson and Logan Sandoval. They will need good performances from Josiah Saiz and Carson Straton on the mound to win some games in this tournament. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

NO. 7 ROBERTSON CARDINALS

Seed: No. 7 Location: Las Vegas, NM District: 2-3A Head Coach: Leroy Gonzales 2024 Record: 14-11 overall, 7-5 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Cobre 5-1) State Championships: 2019 Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak Outlook: Robertson, at times, has looked like a dark horse team to go on a deep run. At other times, the Cardinals look like a team that could get upset early. Robertson has had huge wins over West Las Vegas, St. Michael's, Santa Fe Indian, and East Mountain. However, losing to Silver, Los Alamos, and Ruidoso was slightly surprising. Those games were earlier in the season, and they seem to have figured things out. Thanks to Rico Montoya and Quik Cordova for providing the team with runs, that's all. The Cardinals will need help on the mound to go on a run if they do look out. How far can they go? Semifinals or Quarterfinals

NO. 8 WEST LAS VEGAS DONS

Seed: No. 8 Location: Las Vegas, NM District: 2-3A Head Coach: Sal Archuleta 2024 Record: 19-6 overall, 6-6 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (East Mountain 2-1) State Championships: 1978, 1968 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: The Dons have done well outside district play, defeating Santa Fe Indian, Robertson, and Portales. However, they have lost to Robertson twice and lost to St. Michael’s. The Dons have had good play on offense, as well as the mound from Javier Montoya. This is a dark horse team that could make a run, especially considering they aren’t on the same side of the bracket as the teams that gave them problems, so it’s a fresh start for the Dons. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

NO. 9 NAVAJO PREP EAGLES

Seed: No. 9 Location: Farmington, NM District: 1-3A Head Coach: Thoer Peterman 2024 Record: 15-10 overall, 8-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, 1st round of 16 (Robertson 2-0) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 3 game win streak Outlook: The Eagles have done a fantastic job in district play, but they will need to work some magic to beat one of these top teams in 3A. They are led on offense by Michael Norwood, who will need to hit some long bombs, which he is capable of doing. Will he be enough to support the Eagles to an upset? How far can they go? 1st round of 12

NO. 10 HATCH VALLEY BEARS

Seed: No. 10 Location: Hatch, NM District: 3-3A Head Coach: Mark Thompson 2024 Record: 10-14 overall, 5-4 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, quarterfinals (Sandia Prep 5-3) State Championships: 1982, 1980, 1979, 1978 Entering the Playoffs: 4 game win streak Outlook: The Bears have played a very hard schedule—the hardest schedule in 3A. Having to play Cobre five times is no easy task for any team. Alan Ruiz and Waylon Apodaca will need to produce even more to upset a higher seed. Hatch Valley has a chance to upset Roberston if they play like they did to close out the season. How far can they go? 1st round of 12 or Quarterfinals

NO. 11 SANDIA PREP SUNDEVILS

Seed: No. 11 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 4-3A Head Coach: Scott Brandt 2024 Record: 10-14 overall, 4-8 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, 3A State Championship (6-5 Ruidoso) State Championships: 2023, 2021, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2009, 2005, 2001 Entering the Playoffs: 2 game losing streak Outlook: In this century, the Sundevils have been the most dominant team in 3A. Coming off the state championship win against Ruidoso last year. Sandia Prep will be looking to go back-to-back. This time however, they don’t get a bye and will have to work extra hard to go on a run. This is not the same team as last year, and they have shown that with losses to West Las Vegas, NMMI, East Mountain, and Los Alamos. Can this young team go back-to-back? They will need a lot more production to do so. How far can they go? Quarterfinals

NO. 12 ZUNI THUNDERBIRDS