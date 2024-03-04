Today, NMPreps delves into every team that has secured a spot in the 2024 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament. We'll examine all 16 teams per classification. #nmpreps

No. 1 Magdalena Steers (27-1 overall)

The Magdalena Steers boast an impressive record of 27 wins this season, with their sole loss against the Grants Pirates (4A). They seek redemption after falling short in the 2023 state championship game against Fort Sumner. Over the past two years, the Steers have dominated with a 58-2 record. Juniors Joseph Zamora (2025) and Jeffrey Stuteville (2025) play pivotal roles in the team's success, both averaging double figures in scoring. Seniors Lanbrent Ganadonegro and Matthew Parker are also key contributors to the Steers' starting lineup.

No. 2 Fort Sumner/House Foxes (20-5 overall)

The Foxes aim to defend their state championship title, entering the 2024 bracket as the 2-seed. Fresh off a district tournament championship, the Foxes are led by standout 6-foot guard Joaquin Segura. Under the guidance of head coach Brad Holland, the Foxes have built a reputation for their impressive offense, which has once again been evident this season, averaging 70.2 points per game.

No. 3 Des Moines Demons (24-3 overall)

Coming off an outstanding regular season, the Demons are poised to make an impact in this year's state tournament. With 24 wins under their belt, they boast an average of 60 points per game and rely heavily on their defense, which averages 10.5 steals per contest. Caleb Sumpter is a key player for the Demons, averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while guard Noah Johnson dishes out 4.9 assists per game.

No. 4 Melrose Buffaloes (23-4 overall)

A formidable force in 1A basketball, the Melrose Buffaloes are poised to make another strong postseason push for a title. With 23 wins this season and an impressive 11-0 record at home, along with a perfect 5-0 record on neutral courts, they are overwhelming favorites in the first round. The Buffaloes boast a high-scoring offense, averaging 66.2 points per game this season. What sets this team apart is their depth, with any of six players capable of scoring in double figures on any given night, including junior Chance Brittenum, senior Michael Cardonita, junior Cy Draper, sophomore Jaxon Odom, and juniors Brayden Eldridge and Josiah Roybal.

No. 5 Logan Longhorns (23-5 overall)

In any other year, the depth and talent of the Longhorns would likely secure them a 1 or 2 seed. Despite a strong season, they find themselves in a stacked field this time around. However, overlooking the Longhorns would be a mistake. With 23 wins under their belt, they are a formidable team capable of making a deep run in the tournament. Averaging an impressive 74.1 points per game, they are a force to be reckoned with. Keep an eye on key players such as Mason Wallin, averaging 16.9 points per game, Brock Burns, and defensive standout Kaeden Stoner, as well as Hayden Bruhn, who dominates the boards with 11.5 rebounds per game.

No. 6 Cimarron Rams (22-7 overall)

Securing the 6th seed, the Cimarron Rams have the advantage of hosting a first-round game against 11th seed Pine Hill this Saturday. With 22 wins this season and a solid 7-3 record in district play, the Rams are poised for success. Averaging 71.2 points per game, they boast an impressive offense. Keep an eye on key players like 6'9'' senior post Demetrius Jackson, who provides a formidable inside presence, and 6'5'' senior Angelo Guster, contributing significantly to the team's dynamics.

No. 7 Legacy Academy Silverbacks (23-6 overall)

Emerging as a potential dark horse in the 2024 1A state basketball tournament, the Legacy Academy Silverbacks have made their mark with 23 wins this season and a district championship title. Securing the 7th seed and a first-round home game, the Silverbacks demonstrate prowess on both offense and defense. While averaging 57.3 points per game, they particularly shine on the boards, grabbing over 30 rebounds per contest. Keep an eye on standout player Bryant Scales, averaging 10.6 points and 6 rebounds per game, as well as Dallas Baca, who contributes significantly with 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game to the Silverbacks lineup.

No. 8 Cliff Cowboys (22-4 overall)

Having secured 22 victories, including an 8-2 record in district play this season, the Cliff Cowboys enter the postseason as the 8th seed. Averaging 52.7 points per game, Cliff boasts an impressive 13-2 record at home as they prepare to host their first-round game. Notably, the Cowboys feature only one senior on the roster and view this postseason as a stepping stone for future success. Keep an eye on key player Tayson Yost (2025), who stands out among a talented sophomore class.

