NMPreps 2024 New Mexico Running Back of the Year: Juan Munoz, Cleveland HS

NMPreps is thrilled to announce Juan Munoz, senior running back from Cleveland High School, as the 2024 New Mexico Running Back of the Year. Munoz, a standout performer for the Storm, played an instrumental role in their Class 6A state championship victory, solidifying himself as one of the premier offensive players in the state.

Munoz’s season was nothing short of spectacular. The Class of 2025 running back rushed for 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also showcasing his versatility with 373 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns. His combined efforts resulted in an impressive 1,480 all-purpose yards, underscoring his ability to make big plays in critical moments.

Munoz’s remarkable performances earned him 56% of the votes, securing his place as the top running back in New Mexico high school football for 2024. His power, speed, and consistency made him an unstoppable force and a cornerstone of Cleveland’s championship run. Munoz’s recognition marks yet another accolade for Cleveland High School, further highlighting the Storm’s dominance in New Mexico high school football this season. Congratulations to Juan Munoz and all the finalists for their exceptional achievements during the 2024 campaign!

Runner-Ups

Frankie Gallindo, Artesia High School: Gallindo delivered a strong season for the Bulldogs, earning 11.9% of the votes and helping Artesia play for the 5A championship. Alex Fuentes, Texico High School, and Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield High School: Fuentes and Duncan tied for third place, each receiving 7.1% of the votes. Both players made significant contributions to their respective teams, showcasing their talent and impact on the field. Both Texico (2A) and Bloomfield (4A) won the state championship in their respected classifications.

