Top Player Performances: Week 8 Standouts in New Mexico Girls Basketball

As Week 8 unfolds, New Mexico high school girls basketball continues to showcase its brightest stars with standout performances. Here's a look at the top players who made an impact in the first half of the week.

On Monday, the Clovis Wildcats cruised past Dexter with a 63-28 victory. Three Wildcats scored in double figures: Gianna Cordova (2027) with 19 points, Kerrington Goff (2027) with 15 points, and Mariana Villezcas (2026) with 10 points.

Senior Rylie Whitehair scored 27 points in the Gallup Bengals win over Farmington on Tuesday night. Kayden Tsosie (2027) contributed 9 points, Laylanah Williams (2027) and Natalie Dixon (2027) contributed 7 points each in the win.

Alexis Pacheco cross the 30-point mark again, scoring 31 points on Tuesday nights win over Moriarty 68-37. Jayla Cordova added 11 points.

On Tuesday, Goddard wasled by Carmen Grado, who recorded 8 points and 6 steals, while Jazmin De Leon added 7 points, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds. Natalie Hardwick contributed a dominant presence on the boards with 14 rebounds and chipped in 4 points in their game against Roswell.

Jorianne Mirabal led Magdalena with a stellar performance, posting 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Capitan. Jema Ganadonegro contributed 13 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists to round out the victory.

Albuquerque Academy secured a crucial 46-43 victory over rival St. Pius X on Tuesday evening. Addie Spratley (2026) led the Chargers with 14 points, while Lily Skarsgard (2028) contributed 11 points and Melissa Purcella (2025) added 8 points. Freshmen Harlow Schow and Kiara Brown chipped in with 7 and 6 points, respectively, to help guide Academy to an important 4A win.

Albuquerque earned a pivotal 54-35 resume-building win over Cleveland on Tuesday night. Lailah Bouldin (2026) led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while 8th-grade phenom Abby Pavia contributed 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Sophomore Zaiyah Hawley added 9 points to round out the scoring for Albuquerque.