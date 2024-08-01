The 3A division of New Mexico high school football is set for an exciting season with a mix of returning powerhouses and rising teams. The new alignment for the 2024 and 2025 seasons brings Gallup, Shiprock, and Pojoaque Valley down from 4A, while districts are now combined into three: District 1-3A, District 2-3A, and District 3-3A. Notably, St. Michael's, Cobre, and Dexter, initially set to move down due to enrollment, successfully petitioned to stay in 3A. Here’s a look at the top twenty teams and players to watch this season, along with the new alignment and predictions.

READ FOR FREE BY CLICK THE LINK

Teams Ranked No. 1 - No. 20

Season Outlook

Crystal Ball Predictions: State, Final Four, and Dark Horses