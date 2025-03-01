2025 District Tournament Championship Schedule & Top Players From Week 14

2025 New Mexico high school basketball district tournament championships schedule. Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313

Girls Basketball: Young Stars Take Center Stage

The Bernalillo Spartans dominated in a 53-26 victory over Del Norte, with Trinity Calabaza (sophomore) scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, while Samaria Brown (sophomore) added 8 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win. Jill Lovato, an eighth-grader, showed poise beyond her years, scoring 14 points in her latest game.

Newcomb’s offense exploded in a victory over Zuni, fueled by sophomores Lethia Yazzie (27 points) and Makya Nelson (20 points), who powered the Skyhawks to another strong showing.

Farmington took down Volcano Vista, led by Caris Dale (junior) scoring 10 points. Volcano Vista’s Mia Zuniga (junior) put up 13 points in the loss.

Jaime Pierce (junior) delivered a dominant 24-point performance to lead Piedra Vista to a win over Cleveland.

