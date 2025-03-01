2025 District Tournament Championship Schedule & Top Players From Week 14

2025 New Mexico high school basketball district tournament championships schedule. Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313
BOYS BASKETBALL (FEBRUARY 28/MARCH 1)
5A-1 Volcano Vista 83, Cleveland 60 - Final
5A-2 Sandia 52, La Cueva 43 - Final
5A-3 Organ Mountain 59, Las Cruces 43 - Final
5A-4 Hobbs 70, Roswell 50 - Final
5A-5 Atrisco Heritage 55, Albuquerque 43 - Final
4A-1 Gallup 66, Aztec 65 - Final
4A-2 Taos 62, Espanola Valley 59 - Final
4A-3 Silver 77, Deming 47 - Final
4A-4 Lovington 86, Portales 58 - Final
4A-5 St. Pius X 70, Highland 67 - Final/OT
4A-6 Valley 40, Albuquerque Academy 38 - Final
3A-1 Navajo Prep 56, Tohatchi 42 - Final
3A-2 Robertson 80, St. Michael's 75 - Final
3A-3 Hot Springs 76, Cobre 73 - Final
3A-4 Tularosa 53, New Mexico Military 37 - Final
3A-5 Bosque 47, Sandia Prep 44 - Final
2A-1 Rehoboth Christian 49, Dulce 21 - Final
2A-2 Legacy Academy 56, Menaul 48 - Final
2A-3 Mesilla Valley 67, Lordsburg 33 - Final
2A-4 Texico 66, Hagerman 55 - Final
2A-5 Mesa Vista 67, McCurdy 57 - Final
2A-6 Pecos 70, Santa Rosa 67 - Final
1A-1 Pine Hill 68, To'hajiilee 67 - Final
1A-2 Magdalena 56, Cliff 9 - Final
1A-3 Alamo Navajo 66, Mountainair 61 - Final
1A-4 Melrose 70, Gateway Christian 38 - Final
1A-5 Cimarron 61, Roy/Mosquero 43 - Final
1A-6 Logan 104, Fort Sumner 87 - Final
Boys Basketball: Join the Conversations
Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313
GIRLS BASKETBALL - MARCH 1
5A Los Lunas (23-5) at Albuquerque (20-5), 1pm
5A La Cueva (20-6) at Sandia (25-1), 5pm
5A Clovis (21-6) at Hobbs (25-1), 5:30pm
4A Gallup (25-2) at Kirtland Central (25-2), 6pm
3A Hope Christian (17-10) at Albuquerque Academy (22-4), 4pm
2A Eunice (21-7) at Tatum (22-5), 6pm
1A Des Moines (19-7) at Roy/Mosquero (25-0), 6pm
Finals - Friday, February 28
Farmington 63, Rio Rancho 57 - F (Championship)
La Cueva 72, Eldorado 48 - F (Semifinal)
Mayfield 51, Las Cruces 42 - F (Championship)
Navajo Prep 39, Tohatchi 33 - F (Championship)
Portales 45, Lovington 42 - F (Championship)
West Las Vegas 49, Santa Fe Indian 38 - F (Championship)
Continue Here: Girls Basketball Message Boards
Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313
Top Player Performances From Week 14
Girls Basketball: Young Stars Take Center Stage
The Bernalillo Spartans dominated in a 53-26 victory over Del Norte, with Trinity Calabaza (sophomore) scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, while Samaria Brown (sophomore) added 8 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win. Jill Lovato, an eighth-grader, showed poise beyond her years, scoring 14 points in her latest game.
Newcomb’s offense exploded in a victory over Zuni, fueled by sophomores Lethia Yazzie (27 points) and Makya Nelson (20 points), who powered the Skyhawks to another strong showing.
Farmington took down Volcano Vista, led by Caris Dale (junior) scoring 10 points. Volcano Vista’s Mia Zuniga (junior) put up 13 points in the loss.
Jaime Pierce (junior) delivered a dominant 24-point performance to lead Piedra Vista to a win over Cleveland.
Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313
Boys Basketball: Big Nights from Top Scorers
Santa Fe Indian’s victory over Academy for Technology and the Classics (67-42) was fueled by an electrifying performance from Kenyen Callado, who dropped 31 points, while teammates Taivian Callado (12 points) and Dontrey Callado (9 points) contributed to the win.
On Tuesday night, Navajo Prep secured a win over Thoreau, with Dylan Lansing scoring 21 points, Breygen Bennally adding 13 points, and Xavier Nez chipping in 12 points.
Despite a loss to Coronado, Tse’Yi’Gai senior Ladainan Werite impressed with a 24-point effort.
A rising star in eighth-grader Aaron Marizcal erupted for 30 points for Tatum in a loss to Eunice, proving he’s a name to watch for the future.
Highland rolled past Valencia 80-59, powered by Juan Limas (2026) scoring 28 points and Jesus Licon (2025) adding 25 points.
Rio Rancho on Tuesday in s hard-fought loss to Farmington, the Rams were led by sophomore Noah Lovato led the charge with 24 points, while Kevin Archuleta (senior) scored 14 points. Cayden Richardson (junior) and Dashon Bynum (freshman) each scored 10 points, with Bynum also grabbing 8 rebounds.
In Lovington’s win over Goddard, senior Kayle Covington dominated with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Elijah Rivero (2026) added 14 points and Mika Pando (2025) contributed 11 points.
Submit Stats and Scores to 505-414-4313