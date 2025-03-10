Published Mar 10, 2025
2025 New Mexico 5A Girls Basketball State Tournament​ Quarterfinals Preview
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
The 2025 NMAA 5A Girls State Basketball Tournament heads into the quarterfinals at The Pit, where the state’s top teams battle for a spot in the Final Four and a chance to chase championship glory.

#1 Hobbs vs #8 Clovis, 1:15 PM​

Preview | Score Prediction

#2 Sandia vs #10 Rio Rancho, 4:45 PM​

Preview | Score Prediction

#3 Mayfield vs #6 La Cueva, 9:45 AM​

Preview | Score Prediction

#4 Farmington vs #12 Carlsbad, 8:15 PM​

Preview | Score Prediction

