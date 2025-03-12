4A Quarterfinals: No. 2 Artesia Survives Valley

Balanced Scoring and Stout Defense Push Artesia over Valley

ALBUQUERQUE- The Bulldogs of Artesia used stifling defense, holding Valley to just 11-34 shooting (32.4%) on the game but despite Valley struggling to score all game long, the Vikings had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. Valley forced a turnover and then with 20.4 left called timeout to draw up a potential game-tying shot, trailing 40-37. Ivan Jaquez got a good look from the right wing but his shot just came up short and the front of the rim. Clay Kincaid grabbed the rebound and then added a free throw to give Artesia a 41-37 win and punch their ticket to the 4A Final Four.

The Bulldogs jumped out early 8-1 and led 10-5 after one. Artesia opened the second with a 6-0 run to stretch their lead out to 16-5, getting two buckets from Braylon Vega and Trent Egeland. Angelito Villa hit a three for Valley to curb the Artesia run and get the Vikings on the board with 5:10. However, Valley went just 3-9 from the field in the quarter and Artesia took a 26-18 halftime lead.

Luciano Mondragon got two three-point plays to open the third quarter as Valley cut it to 28-24 with 6:43. Artesia called a timeout and proceeded to score the next fine points to give themselves a little breathing room. Valley answered with a 6-0 run of their own to cut it to one and a Kincaid bucket made it 33-30 Artesia after three. Artesia led by as much as seven in the final quarter, but Valley, buoyed by their edge from the free throw line and from beyond the three-point arch kept themselves in it despite the poor shooting performance which ultimately was their undoing in the loss.

Kinciad led Artesia with 13 points, Egeland added 11 and Charlie Campbell chipped in 10. For Valley, Mondragon and Villa each finished with 14 points.

Artesia will now face the winner of Espanola Valley and Silver tomorrow at 6:30.