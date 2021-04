NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings for the New Mexico high school basketball season.

No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs

The defending state champs welcome two division one prospects in William 'Duece' Benjamin (2022) and Isaiah Carr (2023); Carr already holding an offer. The Bulldawgs went 29-3 capturing their second title under head coach William Benjamin in 2020 and looking like a favorite to play on the final day. Continue here.